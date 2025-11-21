Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Award-winning digital agency eDesign Interactive adds more trophies to their name with multiple wins at the 21st Annual Davey Awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

The annual Davey Awards honor outstanding creative work from small agencies worldwide. Judged by AIVA, the program celebrates impactful design, branding, video, and digital experiences produced by small agencies, independent creators, and in-house teams.

eDesign Interactive Won 2 Golds and 2 Silvers at the 2025 Davey Awards

The agency won three awards in the general category for the following brands:

Greelane (Gold)

Sour Jacks (Gold)

IFE-STAR (Silver)

The agency also won a Silver award in the Film/Video category for its Thriving in Somerset campaign.

"Creative excellence is never accidental. It comes from curiosity, discipline, and a determination to build work that makes people feel something," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive. "These awards reflect the talent and passion of our team, and the trust our clients place in us. We're proud of what we've created together and excited for the work ahead."

eDesign Interactive is a full-service digital agency specializing in web design, branding, video production, and performance-driven digital experiences. Known for immersive storytelling and high-impact visuals, the agency partners with brands across industries to craft memorable campaigns and conversion-focused digital platforms.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

