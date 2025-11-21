Nasdaq Stockholm has approved to publish the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 1st of December 2025. The new instruments will be listed on Fixed Income Derivatives Market, segment "Danish Bond".
|ISIN
|Underlying code
|Name
|Expiration date (fixing)
|Settlement date
|SE0026730574
|5837
|30YMBFH6
|30-03-2026
|01-04-2026
|SE0026730566
|5840
|20YMBFH6
|30-03-2026
|01-04-2026
|SE0026730558
|5834
|3YMBFH6
|30-03-2026
|01-04-2026
For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Jesper Koefoed at telephone +45 3377 0361 or e-mail jesper.koefoed@nasdaq.com.
