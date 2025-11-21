Nasdaq Stockholm has approved to publish the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 1st of December 2025. The new instruments will be listed on Fixed Income Derivatives Market, segment "Danish Bond".

ISIN Underlying code Name Expiration date (fixing) Settlement date SE0026730574 5837 30YMBFH6 30-03-2026 01-04-2026 SE0026730566 5840 20YMBFH6 30-03-2026 01-04-2026 SE0026730558 5834 3YMBFH6 30-03-2026 01-04-2026

For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Jesper Koefoed at telephone +45 3377 0361 or e-mail jesper.koefoed@nasdaq.com.