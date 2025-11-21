FixMold Raises the Bar for Mold Remediation in Coral Gables and Fisher Island Homes

South Florida's Top-Rated Mold Restoration Provider

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / FixMold is the highest rated mold removal service and air duct cleaning company in South Florida, now offers specialized mold remediation and air duct cleaning services to the inhabitants of Coral Gables, Fisher Island, Coconut Grove, Cocoplum, and Star Island, to the extravagant Indian Creek Island, Bal Harbour, and Surfside.

These neighborhoods have to put up with the highest moisture levels in Miami, coming from the humidity, coastal exposure, and hot climate.

The company's strategy for these areas includes state-of-the-art technology and techniques for mold removal that allow these areas to prevent mold problems in the future.

Why FixMold Remains the First Choice for South Florida's Most Prestigious Homes

FixMold has built its reputation in mold remediation and prevention in some of the most exclusive neighborhoods in South Florida. Their work is present from the luxurious plots of Coral Gables , Fisher Island, Coconut Grove , Cocoplum, and Star Island to the extravagant Indian Creek Island, Bal Harbour, and finally Surfside.

The reason clients choose FixMold is that their service is certified green and organic, detail-oriented, diligent, as well as exceptionally cautious (important for luxurious homes and neighborhoods).

The founders of FixMold have over 30+ years of experience in mold remediation, having founded multiple companies across New York and Miami, as well as numerous technologies in the mold removal space.

A Commitment That Extends Beyond Completion

FixMold stands behind its work with a one-year mold-free warranty for all treated areas. If mold reappears during that period, the team returns to resolve the issue at no cost. This guarantee just goes to show the company's confidence in its approach and its responsibility to the homeowners.

Leading Technology for High-Value Homes

Being a top-class mold assessment and remediation company in Miami , FixMold's exclusive toolkit consists of:

CO2 dry ice blasting chambers for delicate surface cleaning

HEPA filtration systems that capture fine particles during removal

Antimicrobial coatings that slow future growth

UV-C sterilization units neutralize airborne contaminants

Infrared thermal imaging for accurate moisture detection

Negative air pressure containment to keep work zones secure

Quote From the Founder

"Our clients in Coral Gables and Fisher Island are very concerned about their houses, and rightly so," commented Marty Katz, the founder and primary environmental specialist of FixMold. "Mold can begin subtly, and the homeowner won't be aware until it reaches a certain stage. Our aim is to bring back the good atmosphere inside the home and provide families with relief."

About FixMold

FixMold LLC, firm offering the most advanced air duct cleaning and mold removal services, is located in Miami and Florida Keys. It's a family-run business that offers multifold services, including mold remediation, water damage restoration, cleaning of HVAC, improvement of air quality, odor removal, and general contracting.

