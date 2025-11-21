Regents Capital Corporation: Regents Capital Extends and Upsizes Bank Credit Facility to $150.0 Million

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Regents Capital Corporation(Regents), a leading provider of equipment leasing and financing solutions to middle-market borrowers, announced the successful extension and upsize to $150 million of its revolving credit facility with Bank OZK (Nasdaq:OZK), an industry leader in diversified corporate and institutional banking. Proceeds drawn on the facility will be used to fund new originations and fuel business growth.

"This upsize, in parallel with our recent corporate notes closing, will allow us to write more business and tap into unfunded demand," stated Don Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of Regents. "We are excited about what these transactions mean for our team and the continued success of our platform."

Dennis Odiorne, President of Regents, added, "We are very pleased to build upon our longstanding partnership with Bank OZK and look forward to working together as we continue to grow our book over the course of the next three years."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the company's exclusive financial advisor in connection with the transaction.

About Regents Capital Corporation

Founded in 2013, Regents is an independent commercial equipment finance firm dedicated to delivering exceptional results to middle market clients nationwide. Regents believes in serving as their client's financial partner, not just provider, by turning their client's equipment financing realities into results. Regents is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. For additional information about the company, visit https://regentscapital.com.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK (Nasdaq:OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in over 260 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $41.6 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2025. For more information, visit ozk.com.

About Brean Capital

Brean Capital, LLC is a leading independent investment bank with over 50 years of experience in delivering high-quality investment ideas and advisory services to institutional investors and corporate clients. The firm's offerings include fixed income strategy, corporate finance, and investment banking advisory services. Brean Capital's fixed income division provides sales, trading, and banking services across a broad range of securities, including: mortgage- and asset-backed, US Treasury, government agency securities, structured products, loans, corporate bonds, and municipal securities. The firm's investment banking division specializes in capital raising, private placements, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services. For more information, visit https://breancapital.com/.

