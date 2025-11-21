Anzeige
Freitag, 21.11.2025
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
21.11.2025 14:02 Uhr
OGadget Tech: CubeVi P1: 4K Glasses-Free Monitor for Gaming and Creativity

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / CubeVi P1, a 15.6-inch 4K glasses-free 3D monitor, is live on Kickstarter. Early supporters can dive into immersive gaming, movies, and creative projects in lifelike 3D - all without wearing a headset.

Link to KS: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1457779770/cubevi-p1-4k-glasses-free-monitor-for-gaming-and-creativity

Immersive 3D Experiences for Everyone

Highlights:

  • True 3D Gaming - Over 100 Steam titles have been optimized for immersive 3D, from racing and RPGs to first-person adventures. Bring each scene to life as you jump straight into the action.

  • No Headset, No Headaches - Stunning 4K clarity and realistic depth, all without the discomfort or strain of traditional 3D glasses.

  • Movies & Entertainment - Watch SBS (side-by-side) 3D films and videos in full depth. Layers, lighting, and motion come alive, making every story more engaging.

Bring Videos to Life

P1 also brings glasses-free 3D movies to daily viewing. It supports standard SBS (side-by-side) video files, allowing most 3D films to play without any conversion.

Effortless 2D-to-3D Conversion

CubeVi P1 introduces an intuitive way for users to experience depth: with a single click, the entire screen - photos, videos, apps, and even the desktop - transforms into real 3D. No calibration, no complicated setup, and no wearable gear required. Users can switch between 2D and 3D instantly, making immersive viewing possible with the click of a button.

Optimized for Creativity and Design

CubeVi P1 empowers creators to bring their digital visions to life in true 3D with our software integrations:

  • Instant 3D Preview - Step into a world where your work leaps off the screen. Preview designs, models, and animations in full depth with realistic lighting and textures.

  • Creative Software Compatibility - Seamlessly integrate with Blender, Unity, Unreal Engine, and other design tools, allowing you to sculpt, build, and design with lifelike 3D visualization.

About CubeVi

Imagine a display that brings games, content, and connections to life with true depth and presence.

At CubeVI, we're turning ordinary displays into portals to extraordinary worlds. No glasses. No headsets. Just a pure, touchably real experience right on your desk.

Whether you're battling in-game, creating content, or connecting face-to-face across the world, our technology doesn't just display, it brings digital content to life.

Led by a team with over 20 years in consumer electronics, we bring decades of expertise in optics, hardware, graphics, and software to our products. We're shaping a new era of computing: one where every screen has depth, and every interaction feels emotionally present.

For media inquiries:

Contact Representative: Ky Tan
hello@cubevi.com
https://cubevi.com/
Link to Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VTaRNDTKnfwydNwCxuz8j4KMGtH_M9TB?usp=sharing

Contact Information

Ky Tan
Contact Representative
hello@cubevi.com

.

SOURCE: OGadget Tech



