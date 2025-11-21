Infillion Appoints Brian Kaminsky as Chief Operating Officer

Kaminsky to Help Drive Rapid Expansion of Operational Infrastructure for the Industry's First Composable, Agentic-Enabled Media Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / As the advertising industry enters a pivotal transition from self-service platforms to agentic AI-powered execution, Infillion announced today that Brian Kaminsky has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Kaminsky will oversee Infillion's unified operations as the company scales the industry's first composable platform architected for AI-assisted media buying.

Infillion COO Brian Kaminsky



The appointment comes as Infillion accelerates its ambitious platform transformation from a collection of world-class advertising technology companies, including MediaMath, TrueX, Gimbal, and Drawbridge, into The Infillion PlatformTM - a next-generation suite of interoperable and composable components architected for the agentic era.

Kaminsky will report to Rob Emrich, Executive Chair and Founder of Infillion.

"The advertising industry is at an inflection point that happens perhaps once every 15 years," said Emrich. "Just as programmatic followed managed service and transformed digital advertising, agentic AI represents an even more fundamental shift - one that will reshape every aspect of our industry. This transition requires a fundamentally different infrastructure that machines can orchestrate, not just platforms humans click through. Brian brings the operational experience required to inspire our team to meet the demands of the industry as they adopt our platform."

Kaminsky's appointment signals Infillion's readiness to capitalize on what the company sees as a significant market opportunity to provide the essential execution layer that marketers will depend on in the fast-growing agentic AI era. Walled gardens and other open internet platforms face infrastructure challenges and drive more than $400 billion a year in non-working media costs. Infillion's composable, agent-ready platform is first-to-market and engineered to offer advertisers everything they need to execute campaigns, build bespoke tech stacks, and nothing they don't.

"What Infillion has built is architecturally unique," said Kaminsky. "This isn't a DSP with an AI bot bolted on - it's genuine composable infrastructure where each of 192 agentic-ready components can operate independently or in concert. My focus is ensuring we can deliver against that promise at scale while maintaining the operational excellence that enterprise advertisers and agencies require."

Kaminsky brings over 20 years of operational leadership spanning both high-growth startups and established media companies. Most recently, he served as COO of Ampathy and EVP & COO of iHeartMedia's advertising technology portfolio. Previously, Kaminsky held senior operational roles at The Huffington Post (COO & General Manager), Reuters Media (VP of Global Revenue Operations), and Yahoo.

About Infillion

Infillion is the first fully composable advertising platform, built to solve the challenges of complexity, fragmentation, and opacity in the digital media ecosystem. With MediaMath at its core, Infillion's modular approach enables advertisers to seamlessly integrate or independently deploy key components - including ads and creative, audience targeting, identity and graphing, measurement and reporting, media supply, and campaign management. This flexibility allows brands, agencies, commerce enablers, retail media networks, and resellers to create tailored, high-performance solutions without the constraints of traditional, all-or-nothing legacy systems.

Headquartered in New York City, Infillion owns and operates industry-leading brands, including TrueX, MediaMath, Gimbal location-based technology, InStadium, and Analytiks.ai. Recognized as one of the most awarded companies in media, marketing, and advertising, Infillion was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Learn more at www.infillion.com.

SOURCE: Infillion

