AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis says a decline in gas prices contributed to the weekly average electricity price decreasing across most major European markets last week, despite solar energy production also falling week-on-week in some countries.Electricity prices fell across most major European markets during the second week of November, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, the Spanish consultancy recorded a drop in the weekly average electricity price in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish markets. ...

