Jackpot Digital, the leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian.

Attendees will gain insight into Jackpot's leadership as the global pioneer in dealerless electronic poker tables and its positioning as a capital-efficient, high-growth gaming technology company. The Company's flagship Jackpot Blitz platform-a 75" 4K touchscreen delivering fully automated, multiplayer poker-solves critical challenges for casino operators by reducing labor costs, eliminating dealer shortages, and driving higher-margin poker revenues. With trusted deployments across major cruise lines such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean, and partnerships with land-based operators including PENN Entertainment and Loto-Québec, Jackpot is expanding into regulated casinos worldwide. Supported by a scalable recurring revenue model, new regulatory approvals, and a strong pipeline of new business, Jackpot is uniquely positioned to capture market share in the electronic table game market projected to reach US$3.42 billion by 2031 (SOURCE).

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/JPOTF/83900891712.

Questions can be pre-submitted to JPOTF@redchip.com, or asked them online during the live event.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

