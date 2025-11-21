Zendure DE GmbH: Score Big This Black Friday 2025 With Zendure's SolarFlow Deals for Smarter Home Energy

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As energy prices continue to rise across Europe, Zendure, a leading innovator in solar energy, is empowering households to take control of their electricity costs with exclusive Black Friday promotions on its SolarFlow series of balcony and rooftop photovoltaic storage solutions. These limited-time offers make sustainable energy more accessible, efficient, and affordable, just in time for winter.

SolarFlow 800 Plus - Affordable entry-level solution for balcony power plants

SolarFlow 800 Plus features a smart 800 W inverter and 1.92 kWh battery, expandable to 11.52 kWh with up to five AB2000X/L units. Its 48 V LiFePO4 system cuts energy loss by 25%. Dual 750 W MPPTs and a 14 V low-voltage start boost performance in low light, while 1 W precision control with sub-3-second response ensures efficient energy use.

SolarFlow 800 Plus + 2 x 440W Panels : € 479 (add to cart to enjoy)

: € 479 (add to cart to enjoy) SolarFlow 800 Plus : € 399

SolarFlow 800 Pro - First AI-powered balcony energy storage system

SolarFlow 800 Pro integrates microinverter, hub, and battery in one compact unit. Starting at 1.92 kWh and expandable to 11.52 kWh, it supports up to 2,640 W solar input via four 660 W MPPTs, yielding over 2,300 kWh annually. GaN tech boosts charging efficiency to 96%, while its 48 V system cuts energy loss by 25%. Off-grid mode delivers 1,000 W to power essential appliances.

SolarFlow 800 Pro : € 599

: € 599 SolarFlow 800 Pro + 4 x 430W Panels : € 799

SolarFlow 2400 AC - AI-powered AC-coupled storage for rooftop solar

SolarFlow 2400 AC offers plug-and-play storage for rooftop PV systems, delivering up to 2,400 W bidirectional AC output-even off-grid. It pairs with a 2,000 W microinverter and hub, and stores energy in a 2.88 kWh AB3000X battery, expandable to 17.28 kWh. Built with third-gen SiC semiconductors, it achieves up to 96.5% AC efficiency for optimal solar utilization.

SolarFlow 2400 AC + AB3000X batteries : € 999

: € 999 SolarFlow 2400 AC + 3 x AB3000X batteries : € 2,097

Intelligent Energy Management

With ZENKI HEMS, users gain real-time insights into electricity consumption, weather forecasts, and dynamic tariffs. The system automatically schedules charging and discharging to maximize efficiency, while the Zendure app provides full visibility, remote control, and detailed analytics at the tap of a finger.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is a leading innovator in solar energy based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology.

