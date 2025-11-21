Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + U.S. Economy Adds 119,000 Jobs in September

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 21st

  • Wall Street is starting the day in positive territory following a choppy session yesterday. Major indexes struggled as investors weighed tech valuations and economic data, setting the stage for a cautious rebound this morning.
  • NVIDIA surged early on Thursday, only to reverse course mid-day and close in the red. The S&P 500, where NVIDIA holds the largest weight, fell more than 1.5%, while the Dow dropped roughly 0.8%.
  • The delayed September jobs report showed the U.S. economy added 119,000 jobs-far above the 50,000 economists expected-even as unemployment ticked up to 4.4%.

Opening Bell
Fidelity Investments celebrates the launch of Fidelity Solana Fund (NYSE: FSOL)

Closing Bell
Deaf Kids Code rings the Closing Bell

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829783/NYSE_Market_Update_Nov_21.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5637349/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--us-economy-adds-119-000-jobs-in-september-302623212.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.