Bitcoin.? Goes Multi-Chain: Hashport Integration Unlocks New Era of Cross-Network Growth

Hasphport fully integrates Bitcoin.? (BTC.?) for multi-chain access

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Bitcoin.? (ticker: BTC.?), the sustainable and quantum-resilient cryptocurrency built on Hashgraph technology, today announced its upcoming integration with Hashport, the leading interoperability network connecting BTC.? with other major blockchains including Ethereum, Base, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Avalanche.

This partnership signals a major leap forward for Bitcoin.?, paving the way for seamless movement of BTC.? across multiple ecosystems, increased liquidity, and unprecedented accessibility for users and developers worldwide.

Breaking Down the Benefits:

Cross-Chain Reach: BTC.? holders are able to port tokens across several blockchains through Hashport's secure, validator-backed infrastructure.

Developer Expansion: Builders on other networks can now integrate BTC.? directly into their apps, unlocking new DeFi, gaming, and micro-transaction opportunities.

Increased Liquidity: Multi-chain access means broader markets, reduced slippage, and more trading volume.

Eco-Friendly and Secure: With transactions using a fraction of the energy of Bitcoin and SHA-384 security, Bitcoin.? stays true to its vision as "The Common Sense Bitcoin."

"This integration with Hashport marks a defining milestone for Bitcoin.?. By extending our reach beyond Hedera into a multi-chain environment, we are unlocking frictionless access and broader use-cases for our token. Microtransactions, developer integrations and real-world utility are no longer constrained by network boundaries. We're building for tomorrow's Earth, and Bitcoin.? now travels everywhere that value and innovation converge." John Ortmann, Member, Bitcoin HT, LLC

Why It Matters

The crypto industry is rapidly shifting toward interoperability. Instead of isolated ecosystems competing for attention, Hashport enables trusted cross-network movement of assets, giving tokens like BTC.? access to millions of new users across multiple chains.

For Bitcoin.?, which emphasizes microtransactions, transparency, and sustainability, this marks the transition from a single-network project to a borderless digital currency capable of thriving anywhere value moves.

About Bitcoin.? (BTC.?)

Bitcoin.? (pronounced "Bitcoin dot H-bar") is a fixed-supply digital asset with a total of 21 million tokens, built on the Hedera Token Service (HTS). It delivers instant, low-cost transactions with predictable, fixed fees, making it ideal for global payments and microtransactions.

Designed to be "The Common Sense Bitcoin," Bitcoin.? reimagines the original Bitcoin vision with modern efficiency combining sustainability, transparency, and quantum-resilient security (SHA-384) to support a more accessible and energy-conscious financial future.

Learn more at Bitcoin.org.ht

About Hashport

Hashport is a cross-chain interoperability platform that securely connects Hedera with leading blockchain ecosystems, allowing digital assets to move between networks efficiently and safely. Backed by a decentralized validator swarm and rigorous audits, Hashport bridges the gap between innovation and scalability.

Visit Hashport.network for more information.

