New 'Trending Today' Episode on Fox Business Spotlights Leaders in Customer Care Innovation, Luxury Homebuilding, and Employee Legal Protection

Episode airing Saturday, November 23 at 5:30 p.m. EST features Samsung Electronics America, Bradford Custom Homes and Remodeling, and LegalEASE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Three powerhouse brands--each transforming its industry through innovation, education, and an unwavering commitment to excellence--will be featured in the new episode of "Trending Today," airing Saturday, November 23 at 5:30 p.m. EST on Fox Business. This carefully curated episode spotlights leaders in customer service, luxury homebuilding and remodeling, and employee legal benefits: Samsung Electronics America, Bradford Custom Homes, and LegalEASE.

For more than 13 seasons, "Trending Today" has profiled the inventors, innovators, and industry visionaries who are defining what's next across business services, technology, wellness, real estate, and luxury lifestyles. This new episode continues that mission by featuring companies whose work elevates the everyday experience at home, at work, and in life's most pivotal moments.

"At 'Trending Today,' our goal is to highlight exceptional organizations that set new standards for quality, service, and innovation," said Liz Plummer, Executive Producer of "Trending Today." "Samsung, Bradford Custom Homes and Remodeling, and LegalEASE each reflect world-class leadership within their fields. We are thrilled to share their stories with a national audience on Fox Business."

Samsung Electronics America

Samsung Electronics America opens the episode with an in-depth profile of its rapidly advancing Customer Care operations. With millions of households relying on Samsung products, the company is reshaping the service experience through significant corporate investment in technician education, hands-on diagnostic training, and customer-focused solutions.

From appliances and home entertainment to mobile devices and wearables, Samsung's Customer Care Team is equipped with cutting-edge knowledge and real-world skillsets that ensure faster, more accurate support for consumers nationwide.

"Our mission is to make every customer feel supported, informed, and valued," said a Samsung Customer Care spokesperson. "By investing heavily in technician training and service innovation, we're delivering the highest standard of care-every time and everywhere."

Bradford Custom Homes and Remodeling

Next up in this exciting episode, viewers learn about Bradford Custom Homes and Remodeling, a leading Southeastern luxury homebuilder, bringing viewers inside its purpose-driven and wellness-minded approach to creating legacy-grade homes. Known for timeless architecture, intentional design, and healthier living environments, Bradford builds for families who want their homes to perform at the level they aspire to perform.

Through thoughtful planning, craftsmanship, and a deep client-first philosophy, Bradford integrates wellness features such as cleaner air, better water, and circadian-supportive lighting that elevate daily living and long-term wellbeing.

"Luxury is more than finishes, it's the responsibility to build homes that support the people who live in them," said Brad Robinson, President of Bradford Custom Homes and Remodeling. "Our episode on "Trending Today" offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at how our values drive every decision we make."

LegalEASE

The episode concludes with LegalEASE, one of the nation's most trusted providers of legal benefits for employer groups. With more than 50 years of experience and a nationwide network of credentialed attorneys, LegalEASE is making legal support more accessible, understandable, and empowering for employees across the country.

Viewers will learn how LegalEASE's proprietary matching system, tailored Legal Access Plans, and hands-on guidance help individuals navigate life's biggest challenges from real estate transactions and family law to identity theft, estate planning, and financial disputes.

At the center of LegalEASE's continued innovation is CEO Bob Heston, a recognized pioneer in the legal benefits industry whose vision has redefined how individuals access legal protection.

"Our goal is simple: make legal benefits practical, empowering, and easy to understand," said Jason Weekley of LegalEASE. "Being featured on 'Trending Today' allows us to share how we're reshaping the way employees engage with legal services.

The three companies showcased in the November 23 episode on Fox Business will also be featured on the "Trending Today" Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and all major streaming platforms.

To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com.

About 'Trending Today'

"Trending Today," the acclaimed television series airing on A&E, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, captures the entrepreneurial ambition that drives innovation around the world. Each episode highlights the latest technologies, market trends, and groundbreaking ideas through a thoughtfully selected lineup of inventors, innovators, and thought leaders. Covering a wide range of industries, including consumer products, luxury lifestyles, wellness, real estate, and technology, "Trending Today" features companies pushing boundaries and redefining excellence. To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com.

