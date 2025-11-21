Pluto Pets Launches the First AI-Powered Pet Longevity Platform: Your Dog's 24/7 Health Co-Pilot

Pluto Pets (www.plutopets.com), the science-driven pet longevity startup officially launches its groundbreaking AI-powered platform featuring a personalized AI health assistant trained on over 12 million clinical data points and vetted by licensed veterinarians. The platform transforms uploaded vet records, symptoms, medical history, and lifestyle data into actionable, predictive health plans.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Meet PlutoOS - the veterinary-reviewed AI engine at the heart of Pluto Pets longevity ecosystem. Trained on 12 million+ real clinical, behavioral, and physical data points, PlutoOS turns your dog's records into clear, predictive, personalized care - no more 3 a.m. panic Googling required.

How It Works:

PlutoOS ingests breed, age, weight, activity, diet logs, owner-uploaded bloodwork, and lifestyle photos to generate evolving, predictive longevity plans:

Upload once ? Vet records (PDF/DOCX), bloodwork, food labels, symptoms, meds, history, even quick notes or photos. Ask anything, anytime ? Instant chat for symptoms, nutrition, behavior, or weird habits. Alice answers like a trusted vet who never sleeps. Get plain-English insights ? Lab results translated, red flags explained, no medical degree needed. Early warnings that actually matter ? Detects 30+ early-stage conditions years ahead with breed-specific precision. Personalized game plan ? Dynamic nutrition, supplement, and lifestyle recommendations that evolve as your dog does. One number to rule them all ? The Pluto Score - your dog's real-time wellness benchmark (think biological age vs. chronological age). Gentle nudges when needed ? "Hey, let's check this with your vet" alerts that save thousands in crisis care.

Result: Fewer surprise bills, zero guesswork, and measurable extra healthy years with your best friend.

"Most owners only discover problems when it's already an emergency," says The, Founder & CEO of Pluto. "Pluto flips the script - it predicts risks early, explains everything simply, and tells you exactly what to do next so your dog lives longer, happier, and crisis-free."

Every insight is vetted by licensed veterinarians. PlutoOS doesn't diagnose or prescribe it simply empowers pet owners to make smarter decisions and know exactly when to see your real vet.

About Pluto Pets

Pluto Pets exists to add healthy, joyful years to dogs' lives through transparent predictive technology.

