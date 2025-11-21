MSV, Inc.: 'Plant Medicine' Docuseries Premieres on Gaia.com and Kinema

Groundbreaking Docuseries Follows Seven Participants Through Transformative Week at Rythmia Life Advancement Center

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Plant Medicine: A Journey of Healing, Awakening, and the Miracle Within will premiere on Gaia.com on Nov. 21, followed by a January release on Kinema. The six-episode docuseries is the first of its kind, filmed at Rythmia Life Advancement Center - the world's only ayahuasca treatment facility with a medical license - which celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Jan. 6, 2026.

Plant Medicine follows the transformative experiences of seven participants - including a disabled Gulf War veteran, a rehabilitated bank robber, an actress and writer, and a social media influencer - who travel to Rythmia, the world's top-rated ayahuasca retreat in Costa Rica. Over the course of one immersive week, viewers gain unprecedented access to the profound therapeutic process of plant medicine ceremonies and the transformative breakthroughs they facilitate. The series then reconnects with each participant months later to reveal how their lives have evolved, highlighting the profound healing, personal growth, and emotional breakthroughs sparked by their time at Rythmia.

Rythmia's founder Gerard Armond Powell shares, "We're honored that Rythmia was chosen for this important project. Every week, we witness incredible transformations, and it's deeply meaningful to share these healing journeys with the world."

As stress, depression, and mental health challenges continue to rise globally, millions are turning to alternative therapies. Rythmia integrates ayahuasca ceremonies with comprehensive wellness programming including yoga, breathwork, metaphysical classes, and nutritional support, creating a multifaceted approach to healing. With over 20,000 participants having experienced this therapeutic model, the center has established measurable protocols for psychological transformation. The docuseries reveals how this convergence of modalities works in practice, dispelling misconceptions while documenting the profound breakthroughs participants achieve. Plant Medicine serves as essential viewing for anyone exploring integrative approaches to mental health and personal transformation.

The film is directed by Stash Slionski, produced by Nick Ruffini and Stash Slionski, and executive produced by Earl Koskie and Johnny Messner.

