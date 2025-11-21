Avtar Sehmbi: How Sovereign AI is Reshaping Global Innovation

Avtar Sehmbi highlights how the emerging India-Saudi-UAE-Africa corridor is evolving into an integrated innovation ecosystem, where talent, capital, digital infrastructure and fintech-scale demand converge to reshape how global companies build, fund and deploy AI-powered businesses.

Avtar Sehmbi, Global CTO/COO and technology strategist, discussing how the emerging India-Saudi-UAE-Africa innovation corridor is accelerating sovereign AI adoption and redefining how global companies build and scale AI-powered businesses

The Gulf is putting AI to work on a national scale, while India offers unparalleled engineering talent. When you combine this with Saudi Arabia's capital and Africa's demand for fintech, what emerges is a unique cross-border system for innovation.

Artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure are no longer just concepts from Silicon Valley or Shenzhen. A new alliance connects India's engineering expertise, Saudi Arabia's national wealth, the UAE's highly connected infrastructure and Africa's growing fintech markets. Together, these nations are moving beyond simple experiments and turning ideas into a solid economic strategy.

Why The Corridor Matters Now

For decades, global companies looked to the West for new ideas and to the East for execution. While multinationals would outsource tasks to India, raise money in the Gulf or tap into consumer markets in Africa, what's different today is the level of integration.

India can be viewed as the core of the entire operation, graduating millions of engineers and computer scientists each year. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has announced plans to invest $40 billion directly into AI, semiconductors and data infrastructure.

The UAE is also building its own national-scale AI compute. Stargate UAE, a project launched with OpenAI in 2025, is the first international deployment of the company's next-generation compute infrastructure. Media reports describe a massive 10-square-mile AI campus in Abu Dhabi with up to 5 GW of power capacity planned for later phases, with 200 MW starting in 2026.

Africa, in turn, is a living laboratory for fintech. Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, has more than 1.1 billion (download required) registered mobile money accounts, more than half the global total. North African countries like Egypt and Morocco are catching up fast with open banking pilot programs and investments from the Gulf.

The Cross-Border Operating System

Each part of this corridor brings a unique strength, but what truly sets it apart is a combination of talent, trust and speed.

India contributes immense human capital, with millions of engineers graduating annually and more than 1,600 global capability centers supporting global firms. The Gulf nations are also scaling up local AI capabilities through national training programs and golden visa programs to attract top global talent.

Trust & Speed

Regulatory bodies like SAMA (Saudi Arabia), ADGM (UAE) and AMMC (Morocco) are integrating AI oversight into national governance. These sandboxes and frameworks enable safe experimentation, helping build confidence among investors and innovators alike.

The UAE, in particular, is acting with exceptional regulatory agility, managing AI and digital asset frameworks that accelerate deployment timelines. Add to this Africa's role as a living lab for fintech, where mobile money, digital ID systems and open banking are leapfrogging traditional infrastructure, and you get a cross-border operating system with both innovation potential and execution power.

Where Geography Becomes Strategy

Geography amplifies this synergy. The Gulf sits between Asia, Africa and Europe, with key cities like Mumbai, Riyadh, Dubai, Nairobi and Lagos all within a four-hour flight. This natural overlap in workdays allows engineering teams in India to hand off tasks to funders in Riyadh, who collaborate with regulators in Dubai, before deployment in African markets.

The result is an unparalleled workflow: a startup can be created in Bangalore, funded in Riyadh, scaled in Dubai and gain users in Cairo. This isn't outsourcing, it's the coordinated execution of national strategies.

This corridor may be a great fit for industries that need major capital, national-level infrastructure and clear regulations. Banks and insurers can deploy AI on a large scale. Energy and biotech firms can tap into nationally backed research and development pipelines. Fintech and other digital platforms can expand into Africa's mobile-first markets with a built-in user base.

On the other hand, small, consumer startups that depend on very local markets may not benefit as much. The corridor is designed not for narrow, local growth but for global businesses that thrive by combining talent, capital, infrastructure and user demand.

What Industry Leaders Can Do Next

First, recognize the corridor as an evolving ecosystem, not a supply chain.Think of this more as an integrated innovation chain. The critical enabler between all three is technology itself, the shared digital infrastructure, cloud platforms and AI models that can potentially connect engineering talent in Bangalore, sovereign investors in Riyadh and fintech consumers in Nairobi.

Leaders should map where their organizations fit within this system, whether through AI capability centers in India, capital partnerships in Saudi Arabia, regulatory engagement in the UAE or product expansion in African fintech markets. Those who align early with this corridor's flow of talent, capital and technology will not just adapt to the future of global innovation, they can help build it.

From Corridor To Continent

PwC projects that AI could add $320 billion to the Middle East's GDP by 2030, representing about 2% of global AI value. According to the same report, Saudi Arabia alone could gain $135.2 billion (12.4% of its GDP) and the UAE 13.6% of its GDP.

With India's engineering scale and Africa's widespread fintech adoption now part of the equation, the combined opportunity is far greater. National investment, deep talent pools, nimble regulations and strong demographic demand are all coming together to form what may be the world's next major innovation hub.

Avtar Sehmbi - Global CTO | COO | CxO | Board Member & Non-Exec Director.

