Bertolino LLP: Tony R. Bertolino Honored With Martindale-Hubbell and Avvo Awards

Managing Partner at Bertolino LLP Recognized for Legal Excellence and Client Satisfaction

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Tony R. Bertolino, Managing Partner of Bertolino LLP, has been honored with the Martindale-Hubbell Client Reviewed Award, recognizing his ethical standards and legal ability, as well as Avvo's Client's Choice Award for his consistent client satisfaction and service. These accolades reflect Mr. Bertolino 's dedication to delivering exceptional legal representation and client service.

Founded in 1868, Martindale-Hubbell is a respected legal network that provides attorney resources and ratings. Its Peer Review Ratings, established in 1896, are based on evaluations from fellow attorneys and assess legal knowledge, experience, and ethical conduct.

In addition to his Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating recognition, Mr. Bertolino received Avvo's Client's Choice Award for 2025, which highlights attorneys who consistently receive outstanding client reviews. With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, Mr. Bertolino has earned praise for his results-oriented approach and professionalism.

As the Managing Partner of Bertolino LLP, Mr. Bertolino leads a team that focuses exclusively on professional license defense. He represents professionals such as physicians, pharmacists, CPAs, and real estate agents facing licensing board investigations, hearings, and disciplinary action.

He is admitted to practice in Texas and New York and holds licenses in 10 federal jurisdictions, including the U.S. Supreme Court and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mr. Bertolino earned his Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law, where he served as assistant editor of the South Texas Law Review. He also provides pro bono legal assistance through Legal Services of South Texas and Texas Rural Legal Aid.

He was previously named a Texas Rising Star by Super Lawyers from 2011 to 2013, an honor awarded to only 2.5% of emerging attorneys in the state.

About Bertolino LLP

Founded in 2007, Bertolino LLP is a Texas-based law firm focused on defending the licenses and careers of professionals across the state. The firm has successfully represented thousands of clients, including doctors, nurses , pharmacists , teachers , real estate agents, and insurance professionals.

With deep knowledge of licensing board procedures, Bertolino LLP provides assertive, strategic representation before agencies, including the Texas Medical Board, Texas Board of Nursing, Texas Real Estate Commission, and Texas Department of Insurance.

In addition to the litigation-oriented license defense, the firm also provides guidance on professional compliance with regulatory requirements, offering assistance with compliance matters, regulatory audits, licensing applications, and renewals. By prioritizing prevention as much as defense, Bertolino LLP helps clients protect their careers, safeguard their reputations, and remain in good standing within their professions.

This comprehensive approach ensures that professionals are fully equipped to meet regulatory expectations and avoid potential challenges to their licenses. The firm is committed to protecting your license, your livelihood, and your future. To learn more or request a consultation, visit https://www.belolaw.com .

SOURCE: Bertolino LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tony-r.-bertolino-honored-with-martindale-hubbell-and-avvo-award-1105392