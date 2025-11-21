Samsung Customer Care Team to be Featured on 'Trending Today' on Fox Business for Its Commitment to Innovation, Expert Training, and Customer-First Solutions

The acclaimed television series will spotlight how Samsung is redefining customer care through advanced training programs, cutting-edge solutions, and a people-first approach.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Samsung Electronics America will be featured on an upcoming episode of "Trending Today" airing on Fox Business on November 23rd at 5:30 pm EST. The national feature highlights Samsung's growing leadership in customer support and shines a light on the brand's significant investment in technician training, innovation, and service excellence.

"Trending Today" showcases global innovation across a broad spectrum of industries--including technology, business and development, health and wellness, and luxury lifestyles. The series highlights the journeys of companies that are pushing boundaries and setting new standards for excellence.

Among the brands featured this season, Samsung stands out for its commitment to empowering customers through world-class support and highly skilled technicians. With millions of households relying on Samsung products, the company is investing heavily in hands-on training programs so technicians can diagnose issues faster, deliver more accurate solutions, and elevate the overall service experience. From smart appliances and home entertainment systems to mobile devices and wearables, Samsung's Customer Care Team is trained to resolve complex challenges with expertise and empathy.

"At 'Trending Today,' we spotlight companies that are transforming the way people live and work," said Liz Plummer, executive producer of "Trending Today." "Samsung impressed us with its deep commitment to service--particularly its investment in technician education and real-world training. Their dedication to empowering both customers and employees perfectly reflects the innovative spirit we strive to showcase."

Episode viewers will explore Samsung's state-of-the-art training programs, which equip technicians with the latest knowledge in diagnostics, repair, and customer communication. These initiatives are backed by major corporate investment to ensure consumers receive fast, reliable, and solution-oriented support--whether in-home, in-store, or online. Samsung's approach emphasizes not only technical accuracy but also building trust and confidence with every customer interaction.

For more than 13 years, "Trending Today" has highlighted innovators and industry leaders across consumer products, luxury lifestyles, health, and technology. Recently recognized with multiple Telly Awards, the acclaimed series continues its tradition of spotlighting standout companies that are shaping the future.

About Trending Today

Trending Today, the acclaimed television series airing on A&E, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, captures the entrepreneurial ambition that drives innovation around the world. Each episode highlights the latest technologies, market trends, and groundbreaking ideas through a thoughtfully selected lineup of inventors, innovators, and thought leaders. Covering a wide range of industries-including consumer products, luxury lifestyles, health, and technology-Trending Today features companies and people who are pushing boundaries and redefining excellence. To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com.

