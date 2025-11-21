Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Inc. Announces its AI-powered Sales Acceleration Platform, Leadnova.ai Enters User Acceptance Testing, Targeting Commercial Beta Launch in Q1 2026

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Nixxy Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) ("Nixxy" or the "Company"), an emerging AI data infrastructure and telecommunications company, today announced that its AI-powered sales acceleration platform, Leadnova.ai, has entered User Acceptance Testing (UAT), with a commercial beta launch targeted for Q1 2026. Leadnova.ai positions Nixxy to enter the AI data market, unlock future data monetization opportunities, and tightly align its product roadmap with the Company's AI data infrastructure strategy and robust telecom delivery network.

Leadnova.ai was among the key technology assets acquired by Nixxy in Q2 2025, and the Company has been urgently developing and integrating these assets, while also folding in capabilities from other AI-related acquisitions completed throughout 2025. By combining this AI-driven, data-rich platform with Nixxy's robust global communications network and established SMS routes, the result is expected to be a unified, end-to-end solution that not only turns massive global data into actionable, revenue-generating sales outreach, but can also deliver those campaigns directly over Nixxy's telecom infrastructure for high-volume, reliable SMS marketing execution.

Built as an all-in-one engine for outbound growth, Leadnova.ai is designed to combine three core pillars into a single platform:

Massive Global Contact Data - Access to more than 500 million contact records across 200+ countries, including professional and personal emails and phone numbers, enriched with over 200 data points such as title, industry, location, and education, with data updated daily.

Outreach Automation - AI-driven cold email generation, deliverability optimization and warm-up, multi-channel campaign automation, A/B testing, and real-time performance analytics.

Sales Intelligence - Intent data and analytics to help identify in-market buyers based on behavior, response signals, and integrations into existing workflows via APIs, webhooks, and custom datasets.

"Moving Leadnova.ai into User Acceptance Testing is a major milestone in our 2025 build-out and a critical step toward our 2026 vision," said Mike Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of Nixxy Inc. "When we acquired these assets in Q2 2025, our objective was clear: rapidly evolve them into a market-ready AI data product that could sit at the center of our ecosystem. By combining Leadnova with the other AI platforms we acquired this year, we are positioning Nixxy to compete in what we see as one of the most important growth markets of the next decade, AI-powered, data-driven customer acquisition."

Leadnova.ai is expected to support a broad range of customers, including sales and marketing agencies, fintech sales teams, sales development representatives (SDRs), and small and medium-sized business (SMB) start-ups that require high-volume outreach but operate under tight budget and resource constraints. By consolidating functionality that typically requires multiple separate tools today, Leadnova aims to be an affordable, scalable alternative to traditional sales data and outreach stacks.

"Leadnova.ai is not just a standalone product, it's the front door into Nixxy's AI data strategy," added Schmidt. "We believe that by combining high-quality data, intelligent automation, and scalable infrastructure, we can open up future opportunities ranging from enterprise data licensing to tokenized, data-backed value models. Leadnova is our first major step into that market."

Nixxy expects to provide further updates on Leadnova.ai's progress, early customer feedback, and go-to-market initiatives as the Company advances through UAT and approaches the commercial beta phase.

About Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) a technology company at the forefront of AI-powered business services, powering the next generation of intelligent services across telecom, healthcare, and enterprise markets. Anchored by its proprietary AI Infrastructure platform, Nixxy provides scalable, secure, and LLM-agnostic infrastructure for deploying private AI at scale. From global voice and messaging to AI-enhanced diagnostics, Nixxy delivers solutions where infrastructure, intelligence, and monetizable data converge. With a strategy focused on platform extensibility, data monetization, and data access models, Nixxy is building the foundation for the future of enterprise AI deployment and private data economy.

Filings and press releases can be found at http://www.nixxy.com/investor-relations.

Contact Information:

Investor Contact: Nixxy, Inc.

Investor Relations Email: IR@nixxy.com

Phone: (877) 708-8868

