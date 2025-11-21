Aeris, a global leader in SaaS-based IoT connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic investment from TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global growth private equity firm. The partnership will support Aeris' mission to advance the connected world and deliver innovative, secure, enterprise-grade IoT solutions for enterprises, strategic service providers, and channel partners worldwide. Financial terms of the minority stake were not disclosed.

For more than three decades, Aeris has been at the forefront of the IoT industry, powering automotive, utilities, energy, fleet management, medical device, and manufacturing programs at a global scale. Aeris' technology platforms and solutions-including the Aeris IoT Accelerator Platform, Aeris IoT Watchtower, and Aeris Mobility Suite-enable enterprises and operator partners to manage, optimize, and secure nearly 100 million connected devices, including more than 41 million connected vehicles.

"Aeris has deep roots and proven expertise in powering some of the world's largest and most complex global IoT programs, delivering AI-powered security and deep data-driven insights through our reliable connectivity management platform," said Marc Jones, Aeris Board Chair. "This investment from TA marks a significant milestone in our journey."

Aeris CEO and Board Director, Aziz Benmalek, added, "With TA's expertise and track record of supporting growth, we are poised to accelerate adoption of our innovative Agentic AI and IoT security capabilities, helping enterprises across industries achieve greater efficiency, scalability, and flexibility through our technology platforms and solutions."

"We have followed Aeris closely for over a decade and believe the Company's proven track record of innovation, trusted customer relationships and global scale have created a strong foundation for continued growth," said Nick Leppla, Director at TA, and Jason Werlin, Managing Director at TA. "We look forward to partnering with Marc, Aziz and the entire Aeris team as they further expand their leadership and impact across the IoT ecosystem."

TA will join the Board of Directors and work closely with Aeris leadership to support the company's strategic vision, operational excellence, and ongoing product innovation.

About Aeris

For more than three decades, Aeris has been a trusted cellular IoT leader enabling the biggest IoT programs and opportunities across automotive, utilities and energy, fleet management and logistics, medical devices and manufacturing. Our IoT technology expertise serves a global ecosystem of 7,000 enterprise customers, nearly 30 mobile network operator partners and nearly 100 million IoT devices across the world. Aeris, one of the largest orchestrators of eSIMs for IoT, powers today's connected smart world with innovative AI-powered technologies and borderless connectivity that simplify management, enhance IoT security, optimize performance and drive growth at scale. To learn how Aeris IoT Accelerator Platform, Aeris IoT Watchtower and Aeris Mobility Suite can secure and supercharge your critical IoT programs, visit aeris.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five core sectors technology, business services, financial services, healthcare and consumer. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. Learn more at www.ta.com.

