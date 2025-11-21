InnerMost Launches to Evolve Psychedelic Therapy - Advancing Treatment, Access, and Knowledge in the Field

Uniting FDA-authorized trials, ketamine and Spravato therapy, therapist training, and community education under one roof, InnerMost brings a vital new resource, contributing to the field globally
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / InnerMost PBC, New York City's new psychedelic-assisted therapy center dedicated to accessible care, practitioner training, FDA-authorized clinical trials, and community building, is officially open.
A public benefit corporation, InnerMost provides accessible ketamine and Spravato therapy, is an FDA-trial site that trains psychedelic-assisted therapists, and builds community amongst clinicians in this paradigm-shifting field.
With mental health needs at an all-time high, and uncertainty across politics and research, its launch introduces a hub for evidence-based psychedelic care-supporting New Yorkers while advancing access and progress globally. New hope emerges as the mainstream embraces new evidence-based approaches that expand what's possible in mental health care.
Leading conversations about psychedelic therapy's past, present and future is Casey Paleos, MD, (CV) Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer, board-certified psychiatrist and researcher with 15+ years in psychedelic-assisted therapy. As figures like Rick Doblin pass the baton, they sing praises about his body of work and vision:
Principal Investigator, MAPS MDMA therapy for PTSD Studies
Therapist, NYU Psilocybin Cancer Anxiety Study
Co-Founder, Nautilus Sanctuary
Founding Board Member, International Alliance of MDMA Practitioners
Presenter, "Understanding Ketamine" Workshop, Psychotherapy Networker conference, Washington, D.C.
Co-Author of "Inner-Directed Therapy in MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy," newly released commentary on the MDMA debate in the American Journal of Psychiatry
WHY INNERMOST IS DIFFERENT:
Research:FDA-authorized clinical trial site, including ongoing MDMA research and more TBA.
Treatment: Integration of psychotherapy with ketamine, Spravato, and future integrative mental health modalities.
Training: Practicum training, mentorship and clinical supervision.
Education & Community: Public programming, podcasts, panels, and partnerships.
Accessibility: Public benefit corporation whose mission is to eliminate socioeconomic barriers to accessing psychedelic therapies.
VISUALS:
First look at InnerMost's space and design.
Interviews with Dr. Paleos and team.
Photo and video opportunities.
Now open to the public by appointment at innermost.one, media are invited to schedule private tours of InnerMost.
MEDIA CONTACT: Marissa Feinberg | marissa@triplebottomwhy.com | 917-494-5041
SOURCE: InnerMost
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/innermost-launches-to-evolve-psychedelic-therapy-advancing-treatment-1105643