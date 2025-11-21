Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.11.2025 15:14 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InnerMost Launches to Evolve Psychedelic Therapy - Advancing Treatment, Access, and Knowledge in the Field

Uniting FDA-authorized trials, ketamine and Spravato therapy, therapist training, and community education under one roof, InnerMost brings a vital new resource, contributing to the field globally

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / InnerMost PBC, New York City's new psychedelic-assisted therapy center dedicated to accessible care, practitioner training, FDA-authorized clinical trials, and community building, is officially open.

A public benefit corporation, InnerMost provides accessible ketamine and Spravato therapy, is an FDA-trial site that trains psychedelic-assisted therapists, and builds community amongst clinicians in this paradigm-shifting field.

With mental health needs at an all-time high, and uncertainty across politics and research, its launch introduces a hub for evidence-based psychedelic care-supporting New Yorkers while advancing access and progress globally. New hope emerges as the mainstream embraces new evidence-based approaches that expand what's possible in mental health care.

Leading conversations about psychedelic therapy's past, present and future is Casey Paleos, MD, (CV) Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer, board-certified psychiatrist and researcher with 15+ years in psychedelic-assisted therapy. As figures like Rick Doblin pass the baton, they sing praises about his body of work and vision:

  • Principal Investigator, MAPS MDMA therapy for PTSD Studies

  • Therapist, NYU Psilocybin Cancer Anxiety Study

  • Co-Founder, Nautilus Sanctuary

  • Founding Board Member, International Alliance of MDMA Practitioners

  • Presenter, "Understanding Ketamine" Workshop, Psychotherapy Networker conference, Washington, D.C.

  • Co-Author of "Inner-Directed Therapy in MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy," newly released commentary on the MDMA debate in the American Journal of Psychiatry

WHY INNERMOST IS DIFFERENT:

  • Research:FDA-authorized clinical trial site, including ongoing MDMA research and more TBA.

  • Treatment: Integration of psychotherapy with ketamine, Spravato, and future integrative mental health modalities.

  • Training: Practicum training, mentorship and clinical supervision.

  • Education & Community: Public programming, podcasts, panels, and partnerships.

  • Accessibility: Public benefit corporation whose mission is to eliminate socioeconomic barriers to accessing psychedelic therapies.

VISUALS:

  • First look at InnerMost's space and design.

  • Interviews with Dr. Paleos and team.

  • Photo and video opportunities.

Now open to the public by appointment at innermost.one, media are invited to schedule private tours of InnerMost.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marissa Feinberg | marissa@triplebottomwhy.com | 917-494-5041

SOURCE: InnerMost



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/innermost-launches-to-evolve-psychedelic-therapy-advancing-treatment-1105643

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.