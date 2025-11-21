InnerMost Launches to Evolve Psychedelic Therapy - Advancing Treatment, Access, and Knowledge in the Field

Uniting FDA-authorized trials, ketamine and Spravato therapy, therapist training, and community education under one roof, InnerMost brings a vital new resource, contributing to the field globally

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / InnerMost PBC , New York City's new psychedelic-assisted therapy center dedicated to accessible care, practitioner training, FDA-authorized clinical trials, and community building, is officially open.

A public benefit corporation, InnerMost provides accessible ketamine and Spravato therapy, is an FDA-trial site that trains psychedelic-assisted therapists, and builds community amongst clinicians in this paradigm-shifting field.

With mental health needs at an all-time high, and uncertainty across politics and research, its launch introduces a hub for evidence-based psychedelic care-supporting New Yorkers while advancing access and progress globally. New hope emerges as the mainstream embraces new evidence-based approaches that expand what's possible in mental health care.

Leading conversations about psychedelic therapy's past, present and future is Casey Paleos, MD , ( CV ) Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer, board-certified psychiatrist and researcher with 15+ years in psychedelic-assisted therapy. As figures like Rick Doblin pass the baton, they sing praises about his body of work and vision:

Principal Investigator, MAPS MDMA therapy for PTSD Studies

Therapist, NYU Psilocybin Cancer Anxiety Study

Co-Founder, Nautilus Sanctuary

Founding Board Member, International Alliance of MDMA Practitioners

Presenter, "Understanding Ketamine" Workshop, Psychotherapy Networker conference, Washington, D.C.

Co-Author of " Inner-Directed Therapy in MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy ," newly released commentary on the MDMA debate in the American Journal of Psychiatry

WHY INNERMOST IS DIFFERENT:

Research:FDA-authorized clinical trial site , including ongoing MDMA research and more TBA.

Treatment: Integration of psychotherapy with ketamine, Spravato, and future integrative mental health modalities.

Training: Practicum training, mentorship and clinical supervision.

Education & Community: Public programming, podcasts, panels, and partnerships.

Accessibility: Public benefit corporation whose mission is to eliminate socioeconomic barriers to accessing psychedelic therapies.

