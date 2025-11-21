As Index launches its hydrogen park in Japan, ITM Power announces a possible delivery of 710 MW of electrolysers to Germany's Stablegrid and Shell works on a 100 MW electrolyser in Germany.Index has launched the Kashiwazaki Hydrogen Park in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The facility comprises a blue hydrogen and ammonia demonstration plant, a power plant, and a gas collection station. "The project is Japan's first to integrate the entire process from the production to the utilisation of hydrogen and ammonia," the Japanese company said, noting that it will source gas from the Minami-Nagaoka field ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...