Small-scale rooftop solar accounts for more than 800 MW of Ireland's 2.1 GW of installed solar PV capacity. The country recently surpassed the 2 GW installation milestone, and subsidies for domestic solar remaining at the current level for the coming year is a win for the industry.The Irish government has confirmed that state grants for rooftop solar installations for Irish householders will remain at €1,800 for 2026. Keeping the domestic solar grants at their current level for 2026 was one of several key recommendations Irish solar industry lobby group Solar Ireland made in its pre-Budget submissions ...

