Zekelman Industries: Zekelman Secures Landmark Legal Victory Against the Republic of Mexico, Making it Unlawful for Public Agencies and State Contractors in Pennsylvania to Purchase or Use Steel Conduit Products Made in Mexico for Public Works Projects

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Zekelman Industries, the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America, is proud to announce a significant legal victory in its case against the Republic of Mexico. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has ruled in favor of Wheatland Tube (a Zekelman company) finding that Mexico discriminates against steel products manufactured in Pennsylvania. This landmark decision makes it unlawful for public agencies and state contractors to purchase or use steel conduit products made in Mexico for public works projects.

The ruling stems from Wheatland Tube's petition under the Public Works Procurement Equalizing Trade Practices Law (Act of July 23, 1968, P.L. 686, as amended, 71 P.S. § 773.101-.113). Following an initial hearing in December 2024, the court has now issued its decision granting Wheatland Tube's petition and affirming that Mexico's trade practices unfairly discriminate against Pennsylvania-made steel products.

The court's order includes the following key provisions:

Mexico has been added to the Foreign Registry Docket for discriminatory trade practices. Public agencies and contractors are prohibited from specifying, purchasing, or using steel conduit products made in Mexico for public works projects. The ruling ensures that Pennsylvania's steel industry is protected from unfair trade practices, leveling the playing field for local manufacturers.

Barry Zekelman, Executive Chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries, commented on the decision: "This ruling is a monumental step forward for the American steel industry and for fair trade practices. It underscores the importance of protecting domestic manufacturers and ensuring that public works projects support local jobs and businesses. We are grateful for the court's thoughtful consideration of this case and for standing up against unfair trade practices that harm Pennsylvania's economy."

Wheatland Tube initially filed the lawsuit in 2024, citing Mexico's breach of trade agreements and its practice of dumping steel products into the U.S. market at unfairly low prices. This victory reinforces the company's commitment to advocating for fair trade and supporting the domestic steel industry.

As the legal process continues, Zekelman remains dedicated to ensuring compliance with the court's ruling and to protecting the interests of American manufacturers.

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries is a family of operating companies, including Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 19 manufacturing locations and over 3,200 teammates across North America, Zekelman is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, as well as the top producer of electrical conduit and related products. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit www.zekelman.com.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Donovan

Director of Marketing Communications, Zekelman

312.339.3838

amanda.donovan@zekelman.com

Owen Serey

Management Supervisor - PR, Mower

513.639.7455

oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Zekelman Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/zekelman-secures-landmark-legal-victory-against-the-republic-of-mexico-making-it-1105644