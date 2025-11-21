Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: HWAL Announces Plans to Premiere Lunar Records in Partnership with Lunarprise Multiverse

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / HWAL Inc., formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC:HWAL), announces that Lunar Records, a joint venture of Space Blue and HWAL subsidiary Melody Trust, will launch numerous music events and activities in partnership with Lunaprise Multiverse on November 22, 2025. www.lunarprisemulitverse.com

The Lunaprise Multiverse, together with Lunar Records, SpaceBlue, Being Investments, Lunarbits and Future Trends Group, will host Virtual world experiences to include:

Regular KPOP and other web 3.0 centric events;

Concerts and festivals;

EXPOs and other live experiences inside the Lunaprise Museum;

Private tours adjacent to Starbase Texas, home to SpaceX's Starship Space Port;

Experiences at Cape Canaveral launch sites;

OntoMars MarsBase Alpha; and more, beginning in November, 2025.

Some of the many collaborations built inside of the Lunarprise Multiverse include legends such as Pink Floyd band member Scott Page, Jimi Hendrix Band member Gerardo Valez, and the Stan Lee/Legion artwork as iconic entertainment is merged with music from Lunar Records in the multiverse.

Participants, members of and visitors to Lunar Records' expanding community will be able to access these experiences with one click, from anywhere, with any end-device via the internet, and purchase music, art, collectibles, services and full experience packages, including event tickets, memberships, as well as virtual reality real estate.

Lunar Records, in partnership with Space Blue, aims to create a new frontier in space exploration and redefine the intersection of cryptocurrency, space, and content creation, including leveraging LunarBits Rewards for its users and expanding its utility into the Lunaprise Multiverse.

HWAL music fans will also earn Lunarbits Solana Rewards in the multiverse.

Lunarbits Solana, known as LBITS SOzl, is a cryptocurrency built on Solana specifically with music fans in mind due to its fast speed of processing and low transaction fees. It is a project that combines Bitcoin-Runes technology, the creator economy, and space exploration by leveraging the power of Bitcoin and a vast creator community.

For every concert ticket, and digital music assets sold of Lunar Records in the Lunar Multiverse, Lunar Records will set aside 10% of these revenues to buy Lunarbits Bitcoin Runes tokens. This investment is in alignment with HWAL's previously announced tokenized RWA (real world assets) treasury preservation strategy.

To learn more about Lunarbits and its revolutionary approach to tokenized music and Bitcoin, please visit http://www.lunarbits222.com .

Simon Voelk, Executive Chairman of Future Trends Multiverse, stated: "We saw the vision on 11.11.2024 when we signed our partnership agreements with Space Blue, and are very excited for the future with music on the metaverse engaging with fans as a major attraction with KPOP, country music award shows, legendary rock concerts, pop music, and art shows curated around the incredible projects that Lunar Records has."

About Lunar Records

Lunar Records' partners HWAL and Space Blue have curated and preserved over twenty-five thousand music and visual arts assets, including rare and highly coveted music master recordings, photos and videos - some which are unpublished - from countless legendary music recording artists to include new artists such as Scott Page and Gerardo Valez, as well as Iconic Music legends including James Brown, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Chuck Berry, Alice Cooper, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Deep Purple, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends.

About Space Blue and the Lunaprise Museum

Space Blue made history in 2024, by curating the first NASA-confirmed payload of art and music Museum on the Moon, called Lunaprise.

On February 22, 2024, Space Blue, under the leadership of entertainment and blockchain media innovator Dallas Santana, set numerous space and art records when the lunar lander Odysseus touched down on the Moon. Attached to it was the Lunaprise Museum, the first art and music museum in history confirmed by NASA as a lunar payload. The museum contained 222 art projects, 777 of the greatest songs and works by songwriters of our time, and the oldest known song, inscribed on a Sumerian tablet. The music, images, and art are stored on an 18-layer disc system within a time capsule designed to last over one billion years. This lunar music archive is expected to outlast the single song included in the Voyager Golden Record, sent into space by Carl Sagan in the 1970s. Space Blue has formed a joint venture with HWAL subsidiary Melody Trust, LLC, called Lunar Records, which will showcase iconic music legends,

Virtual World And Multiverse Industry Growth:

Grand View Research estimates the global multiverse size was estimated at $105.40 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $936 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Grand View Research estimates the Global music and concerts segment at $11 Billion in 2025, and projects $40 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 204%, focusing on digital ticketing for virtual shows including subscriptions and pay per view, with North America dominant and South Korea the fastest growing.

Future Trends Group

The Future Trends Multiverse (FTM) is a multi-dimensional Web4 based transformation and acceleration system created to empower businesses, nations and individuals to quantum-leap forward and be a catalyst for humanity's destined future. Catalyzing the Future Trends Groups' network and influence in 150+ countries, reaching over 1 billion people worldwide, FTM is empowering the most meaningful virtual entertainment movement in history.

About HWAL, Inc. (HWAL)

HWAL Inc. (OTC:HWAL), is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, AI, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust, HWAL curates iconic cultural legacies, including working with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

For decades HWAL has collected and preserved some of the most rare and coveted published and unpublished recordings, photos and videos from countless legendary music recording artists to include James Brown, Jackson Five and Johnny, Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Ike and Tina Turner, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Chuck Berry, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends.

HWAL formed Melody Trust to protect and safeguard the royalty interests held by the music performers and music composers that produced these legendary music tracks throughout the past century. www.melodytrust.com

