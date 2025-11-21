Rockville, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) ("Shuttle" or the "Company") today announced that it has closed the acquisition of the assets and liabilities of 1542770 B.C. Ltd. d/b/a Molecule.ai ("Molecule"), a Canadian artificial intelligence company specializing in molecular discovery and drug development technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, 1563868 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shuttle, acquired substantially all of Molecule's assets and liabilities for a total purchase price of $8 million, payable in a combination of cash and shares of Shuttle common stock, plus an additional contingent $2 million, payable in a combination of cash and shares of Shuttle common stock, on the achievement of certain defined performance milestones. An initial $3 million was paid to Molecule at the closing of the transaction, and the remaining purchase price payable to Molecule will be a combination of cash and equity to be determined by Molecule in its sole discretion and will be delivered over time and, in respect of the contingent payments, subject to the achievement of the agreed milestones.

The parties have executed definitive agreements to complete the transaction, which include customary representations, warranties, and closing conditions.

"This transaction marks an important strategic milestone in expanding Shuttle Pharmaceutical's technological capabilities and strengthening our mission to advance precision radiotherapy solutions," said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Shuttle. "Molecule.ai's AI platform provides state-of-the-art tools for molecular modeling and predictive analytics that will enhance our drug discovery and development pipeline."

ZT Zhang, CEO of Molecule.ai, commented, "We're thrilled to join Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and bring Molecule.ai's technology into a mission with real clinical impact. Our platform was built to accelerate molecular innovation and combining it with Shuttle's expertise creates an opportunity to advance drug development in ways that neither of us could achieve alone. Looking ahead, we are especially excited to deploy next-generation agentic AI systems that could drive even greater efficiency and insight across Shuttle's development pipeline."

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer therapy by developing novel drugs that sensitize cancer cells to radiation therapy. The Company's mission is to advance precision medicine approaches to radiotherapy that enhance treatment efficacy and patient quality of life.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the development of our company and the closing of the acquisition of the assets of Molecule. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Shuttle's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025, as well as other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, Shuttle specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

