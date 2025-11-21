Nordic American Tankers Limited - Results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting

Friday, November 21, 2025



Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") today, on November 21, 2025.

We experienced a very high turnout at this year's AGM and all resolutions were approved and adopted at the Meeting:

Election of Herbjorn Hansson, Alexander Hansson, Jenny Chu and Jim Kelly to serve as Directors of the Board.

Approval of the appointment of KPMG as the Company's independent auditors.



We are in a strong market and prospects are good.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



