Freitag, 21.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060
21.11.25
3,181 Euro
-1,58 % -0,051
Nordic American Tankers Limited - Results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting

Friday, November 21, 2025

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") today, on November 21, 2025.

We experienced a very high turnout at this year's AGM and all resolutions were approved and adopted at the Meeting:

  • Election of Herbjorn Hansson, Alexander Hansson, Jenny Chu and Jim Kelly to serve as Directors of the Board.
  • Approval of the appointment of KPMG as the Company's independent auditors.

We are in a strong market and prospects are good.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



