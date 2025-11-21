JSC UzAuto Motors Announces Publication of a Prospectus

ASAKA, UZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Publication of Offering Memorandum

Offering Memorandum dated 17 November 2025 in respect of JSC "UzAuto Motors" U.S.$350,000,0007.375per cent. Notes due 2030

JSC "UzAuto Motors"

13 Amir Temur Avenue

Tashkent 100047

Uzbekistan

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Offering Memorandum referred to above (the "Offering Memorandum") may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Offering Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Offering Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Offering Memorandum you must ascertain from the Offering Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Offering Memorandum does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States. The notes described in the Offering Memorandum (the "Notes") have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold in the United States, or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirements.

SOURCE: JSC UzAuto Motors

