Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Expands Rare Earth and Critical-Mineral Holdings With New Nevada Lease; Provides Update on Multi-State Energy Operations

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. (OTCID:OODH) ("Orion" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating diversified natural-resource company, announced today that it has secured another two-year mineral lease covering approximately 20 acres in Nevada, located within a region known for historic placer gold, precious metals, and critical-mineral potential.

The lease was acquired through a low-cost fixed-term agreement, granting Orion full exploration rights along with an exclusive option to purchase during the lease period. The property sits within a mineralized placer district recognized for coarse gold and heavy-mineral concentrations, providing Orion exposure to both precious metals and critical minerals at an attractive entry cost.

This acquisition strengthens Orion's growing western mineral division, which also includes a 4.25-acre property near Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada - an area increasingly recognized for rare-earth and strategic mineral potential.

To date, Orion has never issued stock for any asset acquisition. Every mineral and energy interest the Company owns has been paid for in cash, protecting the Company's share structure and long-term shareholder value.

Operational Update: South Texas Production Strong; Mississippi and Royalties Contributing Revenue

In South Texas, Orion continues to benefit from strong natural gas production. One of the Company's wells is currently flowing at approximately 2,100 MCF per day, delivering steady and consistent performance. Pipeline repairs in the region are progressing, and once complete, Orion anticipates improved takeaway capacity and stronger monthly revenue.

Orion also has plans to re-enter a second well on its South Texas Eagle Ford property in the near future as part of its ongoing development strategy.

In Mississippi, Orion holds a non-operated working interest and is currently awaiting updated revenue statements and final accounting adjustments from the operator. Once the revised accounting deck is finalized, the Company anticipates receiving revenue attributable to its interest. This property also comes with royalties.

The Company also owns a massive portfolio of oil & gas royalties across multiple states - including large positions such as the 9,280 acres Orion holds in Pecos County, Texas - all of which were acquired entirely with cash.

Across Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Wyoming, Louisiana, Kansas, North Dakota, Arkansas, and other regions, Orion maintains a broad portfolio of producing properties that contribute to stable recurring monthly revenue.

Tom Lull, CEO, Comments

"This has been a productive and disciplined expansion period for Orion," said Tom Lull, CEO of Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. "Our new Nevada mineral lease continues our long-term strategy of adding high-quality precious- and critical-mineral assets at attractive entry costs. Importantly, Orion has never issued stock for assets - everything we own has been purchased with cash. That discipline protects our capital structure and aligns management with shareholders."

"Operationally, our South Texas production remains strong at roughly 2,100 MCF per day, and we expect pipeline service to normalize soon. Revenue from Mississippi will begin once accounting is finalized. Combined with our royalty portfolio and our large West Texas mineral block, we are building a stable, diversified resource platform with real assets and real cash flow."

"Our mission remains unchanged: expand strategically, operate efficiently, avoid hype, and continue building long-term shareholder value."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. invests in operated and non-operated working interests, royalties, and mineral interests across premier U.S. oil & gas basins. The Company receives monthly income from 53,960 mineral acres and from operators including Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Apache, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Merit Energy, Hilcorp, Kraken Oil, DCP, Raybaw Operating, Unit Corp, Hanna Oil, Cambrian Resources, Utah Gas Corp, Compass Operating, Denbury, and others.

More information can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

Thomas Lull, President

tom@orionenergyco.com

Phone: 760-889-3435

www.x.com/TomLull1

lull_tom@yahoo.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/orion-expands-rare-earth-and-critical-mineral-holdings-with-new-nevada-lease-pro-1105648