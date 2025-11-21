DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Samstag, 22. November bis Montag, 24. November (vorläufige Fassung)

=== S A M S T A G, 22. November 2025 *** 12:00 AT/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Keynote bei Diskussion zu "The Future of Fiscal and Monetary Policy: Neutralised Monetary Policy, Fiscal Dominance and Unsustainable Debt Dynamics" - SA/G20-Gipfel S O N N T A G, 23. November 2025 - SA/G20-Gipfel M O N T A G, 24. November 2025 *** 07:00 NL/Prosus NV, Ergebnis 1H 07:00 CH/Julius Bär Group AG, Ergebnis 10 Monate *** 10:00 DE/Ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex November PROGNOSE: 88,5 zuvor: 88,4 Lagebeurteilung PROGNOSE: 85,5 zuvor: 85,3 Geschäftserwartungen PROGNOSE: 91,8 zuvor: 91,6 10:00 EU/EZB, Bericht zu "Stablecoins on the rise: still small in the euro area, but spillover risks loom" 11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, HV *** 13:45 DE/EZB-Direktor Elderson, Keynote bei Workshop zu "Vanishing Nature, Rising Risk: Central Banking and Supervisory" Lens on Ecosystem Degradation *** 14:30 US/Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) Oktober *** 15:00 BE/Geschäftsklimaindex November *** 15:45 SK/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Keynote bei Konferenz des Bratislav AI Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Education *** 18:00 US/Fed, Jahresrevision Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung *** 18:45 DE/EZB-Ratsmitglied Nagel, Rede zu "Sich in einer veränderten Welt behaupten" - JP/Börsenfeiertag Japan ===

