Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
21.11.2025 15:57 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TAGESVORSCHAU/Samstag, 22. November bis Montag, 24. November (vorläufige Fassung)

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Samstag, 22. November bis Montag, 24. November (vorläufige Fassung) 

=== 
S A M S T A G, 22. November 2025 
*** 12:00 AT/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Keynote bei Diskussion zu "The Future 
     of Fiscal and Monetary Policy: Neutralised Monetary Policy, Fiscal 
     Dominance and Unsustainable Debt Dynamics" 
    - SA/G20-Gipfel 
 
S O N N T A G, 23. November 2025 
    - SA/G20-Gipfel 
 
M O N T A G, 24. November 2025 
*** 07:00 NL/Prosus NV, Ergebnis 1H 
  07:00 CH/Julius Bär Group AG, Ergebnis 10 Monate 
*** 10:00 DE/Ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex November 
     PROGNOSE: 88,5 
     zuvor:  88,4 
     Lagebeurteilung 
     PROGNOSE: 85,5 
     zuvor:  85,3 
     Geschäftserwartungen 
     PROGNOSE: 91,8 
     zuvor:  91,6 
  10:00 EU/EZB, Bericht zu "Stablecoins on the rise: still small in 
     the euro area, but spillover risks loom" 
  11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, HV 
*** 13:45 DE/EZB-Direktor Elderson, Keynote bei Workshop zu "Vanishing Nature, 
     Rising Risk: Central Banking and Supervisory" Lens on Ecosystem Degradation 
*** 14:30 US/Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) Oktober 
*** 15:00 BE/Geschäftsklimaindex November 
*** 15:45 SK/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Keynote bei Konferenz des Bratislav AI Forum 
     on Artificial Intelligence and Education 
*** 18:00 US/Fed, Jahresrevision Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung 
*** 18:45 DE/EZB-Ratsmitglied Nagel, Rede zu "Sich in einer veränderten Welt behaupten" 
    - JP/Börsenfeiertag Japan 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/apo/hab/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2025 09:22 ET (14:22 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.