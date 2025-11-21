Workato doubles down on its commitment to ensuring data sovereignty for enterprises

Workato, the leader in agentic orchestration, today announced the availability of its core AI features in the European Union (EU), marking a major milestone in enabling compliant, enterprise-ready AI across the region. This release makes Workato's core AI capabilities available in the Workato EU data center, with all AI models and processing fully hosted within the EU.

For EU enterprises, many companies face the challenge of innovating with AI while maintaining data sovereignty in the EU. Workato overcomes this challenge by hosting all AI models, inference, and data processing fully within the EU, ensuring customer data never leaves the region. Every element of the AI stack, from model inference to data processing to storage, operates exclusively within EU data centers. The result is inherent EU data sovereignty built into the platform's architecture. EU enterprises can now confidently adopt AI-powered automation and agentic orchestration, accelerating innovation while upholding the regulatory protections their customers and stakeholders demand.

"Data sovereignty and compliance are top of mind for every enterprise adopting AI in Europe," said Derek Thompson, Senior Vice President General Manager, EMEA. "By bringing all AI model hosting, inference, and processing into the EU, we are delivering the same powerful agentic AI capabilities with the governance and trust our customers demand. This is a foundational milestone for secure, enterprise-grade AI."

Workato ONE is the trusted foundation for mission-critical agentic orchestration-built for scale, resilience, and enterprise-grade security. Each capability plays a key role in delivering production-ready AI to every part of the enterprise:

Workato Enterprise MCP (Model Context Protocol) enables users to securely orchestrate and govern AI agents using MCP servers and pre-built Enterprise Skills.

enables users to securely orchestrate and govern AI agents using MCP servers and pre-built Enterprise Skills. Agent Studio provides a unified experience to build, deploy, and govern enterprise-ready Genies, our name for AI agents, safely and securely across the enterprise.

provides a unified experience to build, deploy, and govern enterprise-ready Genies, our name for AI agents, safely and securely across the enterprise. Workato GO brings search, enterprise context, and Genies together, allowing users to trigger Deep Action directly through natural language.

brings search, enterprise context, and Genies together, allowing users to trigger Deep Action directly through natural language. Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) automates data extraction and understanding from semi-structured and unstructured documents like receipts, emails, and handwritten notes.

automates data extraction and understanding from semi-structured and unstructured documents like receipts, emails, and handwritten notes. AI by Workato embeds generative AI capabilities directly into recipes for smarter decision-making and content generation.

Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to orchestrate end-to-end processes and operationalize AI at the core of their business. Recent launches include Workato Enterprise Model Context Protocol (MCP), the fastest and most secure solution for enabling AI agents to access enterprise data and applications; Workato ONE, the industry's only platform for building secure, enterprise-ready agents with full business context; and Workato Genies, production-grade agents announced alongside new capabilities like Action Board and a Developer Sandbox.

With Workato, customers can confidently build and orchestrate enterprise-grade AI agents within a unified platform. This milestone reflects Workato's vision to make Workato ONE globally accessible and compliant. This launch marks the first in a series of planned global expansions for AI hosting and compliance.

