Montlick Injury Attorneys: Team Montlick Takes Day 3 Victory at the Key West World Championships

KEY WEST, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Team Montlick closed out the 2025 Key West World Championships with a decisive first-place finish on Day 3, outperforming a highly competitive international field. More than 96 boats competed across multiple classes throughout the week, with Team Montlick racing in the Factory Stock class in their 38-foot Doug Wright.

Driver Logan Adan, a skilled and disciplined racer, and throttleman Giovanni Carpitella of Italy, a world class racing legend with over 30 years of offshore racing experience, including XCAT, Class 1, and multiple international series, delivered a precise, controlled run that put Team Montlick solidly out front.

"This win in Key West means a great deal to all of us," said Logan Adan, driver of Team Montlick. "The competition here is world-class, and to finish the weekend on top shows how hard our team has worked and how well the boat performed."

Triple Crown Champions

The Key West result adds to an already standout season. Earlier this year, Team Montlick secured the 2025 P1 Factory Stock Triple Crown, underscoring their consistency and execution throughout the series.

"We're incredibly proud to sponsor this team," said Nikki Montlick, President of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "Their preparation, professionalism, and competitive focus set a high standard. Key West brought out the very best in this crew."

A Season of Momentum

This performance follows a year of strong results, building on the team's status as the 2024 National Champions. With Adan's race craft, Carpitella's experience, and a tightly coordinated crew, Team Montlick has established itself as the team to watch in the Factory Stock class.

As the 2025 season comes to a close, Team Montlick looks ahead to 2026 with a renewed focus and big ambitions.

About Team Montlick

Team Montlick competes in the APBA (American Powerboat Association) Powerboat Racing Series. The team races a 38' Doug Wright in the Factory Stock class and is known for disciplined race strategy, technical precision, and commitment to fan engagement and charitable partnerships.

About Montlick

Founded in 1984, Montlick Injury Attorneys is an Atlanta-based personal injury law firm representing clients nationwide. The firm is recognized for integrity, client advocacy, and results, having secured billions in compensation for injury victims.

