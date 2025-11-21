DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Projected to Hit USD 8.2 Billion by 2031 as Bio-Based Ingredients Gain Global Momentum | According to DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Size reached USD 6 billion in 2024 and is forecast to rise to USD 8.2 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031. This steady upward trajectory is driven by increasing demand for natural, renewable, and bio-based chemical alternatives across coatings, adhesives, sealants, surfactants, rubber processing, printing inks, specialty chemicals, and the global construction sector.

Pine-derived chemicals such as gum rosin, gum turpentine, tall oil fatty acid (TOFA), pitch, sterols, and other derivatives are essential components in hundreds of industrial applications. As industries shift from petroleum-based feedstocks toward more sustainable alternatives, pine-derived ingredients are experiencing renewed relevance-supported by strong growth in packaging, adhesives, bio-surfactants, paints, elastomers, and environmentally friendly inks.

With end-use industries transitioning to circular, low-VOC, and low-carbon formulations, pine-based chemistry has become a strategic raw material category in the global specialty chemicals industry.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/pine-derived-chemicals-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pine-Derived Chemicals Market"

70 - Tables

66 - Figures

195 - Pages

Market Overview: Sustainability, Bio-Resins & VOC Regulations Strengthen Market Expansion

Across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, environmental regulations continue to tighten restrictions on petrochemical-based resins, aromatic solvents, synthetic surfactants, and high-emission VOC ingredients. This shift is fueling strong demand for pine-derived chemicals, which are:

Naturally occurring

Biodegradable

Low-toxicity

High-performance functional ingredients

Compatible with green chemistry regulations

Suitable replacements for synthetic additives in many applications

Industries such as adhesives, coatings, printing inks, cleaning chemicals, and rubber processing are increasingly leveraging pine-derived resins and acids to meet ESG goals and consumer-driven sustainability commitments.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Gum Turpentine, Gum Rosin, Pitch, Sterols, Tall Oil Fatty Acid)

In 2024, gum rosin accounted for the largest share of the pine-derived chemicals market-representing nearly 37% of global revenue, or approximately USD 2.22 billion. Rosin's wide applicability in adhesives, coatings, inks, emulsifiers, and rubber tackifiers has positioned it as the dominant pine-derived ingredient.

Gum turpentine, representing about 21% (USD 1.26 billion), continues to be widely used in fragrances, cleaning chemicals, solvents, and resin intermediates. The demand for natural aroma chemicals is driving new opportunities within this category.

Tall oil fatty acid (TOFA) captured 26% market share (USD 1.56 billion), supported by strong uptake in alkyd resins, oilfield chemicals, fuel additives, and lubricants. Its cost-effectiveness vs. vegetable-oil derivatives continues to strengthen global demand.

Pitch and sterols collectively accounted for 16% (USD 960 million). Sterols are in high demand in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, while pitch remains integral to industrial binders and coatings.

By Source (Aged Pine Stumps, By-Products of Sulphate Pulping, Co-Products of Kraft Pulping, Dead Pine Stumps & Logs, Living Trees)

By-products of sulphate pulping (kraft pulping) dominated the market in 2024 with approximately 48% share, equal to USD 2.88 billion. The abundant availability of kraft process outputs-especially tall oil-makes this the most commercially significant source.

Living trees, used primarily for tapping gum rosin and turpentine, contributed 28% (USD 1.68 billion), with China, Brazil, and India leading global tapping operations.

Aged pine stumps and dead pine stumps & logs jointly accounted for 17% share, approximately USD 1.02 billion, driven by rising recovery of stump wood for resin extraction.

Co-products of kraft pulping represented the remaining 7%, around USD 420 million, primarily utilized for niche specialty chemical manufacturing.

By Process (Kraft, Tapping)

The kraft process held a 54% share in 2024, representing USD 3.24 billion, due to large-scale industrialized tall-oil recovery in pulp mills worldwide. The efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the kraft process make it the preferred extraction method in the U.S., Scandinavia, and parts of Europe.

The tapping process, which accounted for 46% (USD 2.76 billion), remains widely practiced in Asian countries, especially China and India, where gum rosin and turpentine production from live trees provides a renewable, high-quality feedstock.

By Material Processed (Ferrous Metals & Ferroalloys, Non-Ferrous Metals)

Demand for pine-derived adhesives, binders, and surfactants in metal processing created a USD 1.07 billion opportunity in 2024.

Ferrous and ferroalloy processing contributed 62% of this segment (USD 663 million) as pine-based binders are widely used in casting, foundries, and sinter production.

Non-ferrous metals accounted for 38% (USD 407 million), with expanding use in aluminum and copper processing markets.

By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Construction, Surfactants, Paper & Pulp, Rubber, Printing Inks)

Adhesives & sealants was the largest application segment, contributing 29% (USD 1.74 billion). Tackifiers derived from rosin and tall oil are indispensable in hot-melt adhesives, pressure-sensitive adhesives, and industrial bonding applications.

Paints & coatings accounted for 23% (USD 1.38 billion), driven by the rising demand for bio-based resins and VOC-compliant formulations.

Rubber processing contributed 18% (USD 1.08 billion), where rosin derivatives improve tack, elasticity, and bonding.

Paper & pulp, printing inks, and surfactants jointly captured 24% (USD 1.44 billion), supported by the shift toward natural additives and biodegradable functional ingredients.

The construction sector contributed the remaining 6% (USD 360 million), driven by bio-based binders and emulsifiers.

Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=pine-derived-chemicals-market

Regional Insights: Two Critical Hubs for Pine-Derived Chemical Demand

United States

The U.S. accounted for 28% of the global pine-derived chemicals market in 2024, equivalent to USD 1.68 billion. The country has strong production capacities in kraft tall oil, adhesive resins, terpene derivatives, and bio-based surfactants.

Key Highlights:

Bio-based chemical adoption increased 14% YoY across coatings and adhesives.

across coatings and adhesives. Kraft pulping operations produced over 700,000+ tons of crude tall oil in 2024.

in 2024. Pine-based tackifiers saw 11% growth in U.S. rubber manufacturing and automotive tire applications.

in U.S. rubber manufacturing and automotive tire applications. Construction chemicals using pine-based resins increased 9.5% YoY due to sustainability mandates.

The U.S. market is expected to exceed USD 2.45 billion by 2031.

Japan

Japan represented 10% of global demand (USD 600 million), driven by its advanced specialty chemical, electronics, adhesives, and high-performance materials industries.

Key Data Insights:

Japanese adhesives and sealants producers increased rosin ester consumption by 12% YoY .

. Demand for terpene aroma chemicals rose 9% , due to growth in fragrances and household care.

, due to growth in fragrances and household care. Specialty printing ink manufacturers increased pine-derived resin usage by 8% .

. Strong import demand from local end-users is driving multi-year supply agreements across Asia.

Japan's market is projected to cross USD 780 million by 2031.

Competitive Landscape: Key Global Players Reshaping the Pine Chemistry Market

The pine-derived chemicals industry is moderately consolidated, with a mix of regional processing companies, global specialty chemical manufacturers, and vertically integrated forest-product firms.

Leading Companies Include:

Forevest Resources Ltd (China)

Harima Chemical Company (Japan)

Takasago International Corporation (Japan)

Chemiplas Australia Pvt Ltd (Australia)

Mentha & Allied Products Ltd (India)

These companies focus on sustainable raw material sourcing, rosin ester functionalization, terpene derivatives, tall-oil refinements, and high-value specialty chemical ingredients for global markets.

Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/pine-derived-chemicals-market

Top 5 Emerging Players in the Pine-Derived Chemicals Market

1. Foreverest Resources Ltd. (China)

Identified in recent market reports as a notable player in pine-derived chemicals (rosin/turpentine) in the Asia-Pacific region.

The APAC region is flagged as fastest growing for pine-derived chemicals, giving Foreverest a regional growth tailwind.

Has potential to scale in global markets due to lower cost base and access to pine feedstocks in China.

2. Pine Chemical Group (Finland / Europe)

Recognized in a "top companies" list for pine-derived chemicals, especially in Europe/Russia tall-oil markets.

Focuses on sustainable, pine-based feedstocks & derivatives such as rosin/turpentine/rosin derivatives with emphasis on responsible forestry - this aligns with increasing sustainability demand in coatings, adhesives and personal care.

Positioned for growth as bio-based alternatives earn premium in adhesives, coatings etc.

3. DRT (France / Global)

In industry commentary it is cited as making new investments (e.g., a "cutting-edge facility" for hydrogenated rosin & resin derivatives) which signals moving up the value-chain.

(e.g., a "cutting-edge facility" for hydrogenated rosin & resin derivatives) which signals moving up the value-chain. The move to hydrogenated rosin/resin indicates they are targeting premium performance segments (not just commodity rosin) which is a growth lever.

As sustainability regulations tighten (Europe etc) these niche, higher performance pine derivatives may benefit.

4. Florachem

Listed among the "key pine-derived chemicals companies" in recent market reports.

Although smaller than giants, its inclusion in competitive company lists suggests it may be gaining traction and emerging beyond mere participant status.

5. Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Recognized as a key company in pine-derived chemicals (rosin derivatives) in recent market reports.

Japan's high standards in coatings/inks/personal-care means a player like Arakawa can drive innovation (and niche growth) in pine-derived specialty chemicals rather than bulk commodity only.

Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=pine-derived-chemicals-market

Strategic Outlook: Pine-Derived Chemicals to Play a Critical Role in the Bio-Economy Era

The next decade will see pine-derived chemicals emerge as core feedstocks across multiple industries due to:

Expansion of bio-based resins and tackifiers

Accelerating demand for eco-friendly surfactants

Rising production of rosin esters , turpentine derivatives , and sterols

, , and Growing regulatory pressure against petrochemical VOCs

Increased adoption in rubber compounding, coatings, and adhesives

Large-scale integration in sustainable construction materials

By 2031, pine-derived chemicals will be central to green chemistry innovations, with rising demand from packaging, automotive, electronics, home-care, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Related Report:

Green Chemicals Market Size Set to Grow from US $105 B in 2023 to US $188 B by 2031. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Set to Grow from US$ 12.61 B in 2024 to US$ 17.95 B by 2032. Construction Chemicals Market Size Set to Surpass US$ 80 B as Infrastructure & Green Building Drive Demand. Textile Chemicals Market Size to Climb from US $23.5 B in 2023 to US $33.2 B by 2031. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Set to Grow from US$ 38.5 B (2024) to US$ 56 B by 2032 - 4.8 % CAGR.

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence is a renowned provider of market research, delivering deep insights through pricing analysis, market share breakdowns, and competitive intelligence. The company specializes in strategic reports that guide businesses in high-growth sectors such as nutraceuticals and AI-driven health innovations.

To find out more, visit https://www.datamintelligence.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

USA: +1 877-441-4866

Email: Sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pine-derived-chemicals-market-projected-to-hit-usd-8-2-billion-by-2031-as-bio-based-ingredients-gain-global-momentum--according-to-datam-intelligence-302623126.html