LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas Group signs partnership deal with Valletta FC and boosts local footprint in Malta

LeoVegas Group has entered into a two-year partnership agreement with Malta Premier League club Valletta Football Club. As Exclusive Online Gaming Partner, the LeoVegas Group corporate brand will feature on the men's squad's match kits, at training grounds, and prominently across the club's digital channels. The partnership will enhance the Group's brand visibility and commitment to the local community, while further strengthening its position as an employer of choice in igaming.

LeoVegas Group and Valletta Football Club, one of the most successful clubs in Malta's history, today announced a new partnership that will see LeoVegas Group's corporate brand become the club's Exclusive Online Gaming Partner during the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 seasons. The agreement includes match kit sleeve branding for the men's squad, visibility across all club facilities, including the Rabat Football Ground and Dangli Football Ground and the matchday fanzone, as well as branding on the squad's training bags. The club's digital channels, which have tens of thousands passionate followers on social media such as Instagram and Facebook, will regularly feature the LeoVegas Group logo in their content.

As partners, LeoVegas Group and Valletta Football Club will also collaborate to create exciting branded experiences across the Maltese capital for both fans and employees. Group employees can look forward to exclusive matchday opportunities and VIP experiences. The partnership enables LeoVegas Group to further strengthen corporate brand awareness across the Maltese islands and continue positioning the Group as an employer of choice for talent seeking careers in the growing igaming industry.

Additionally, the partnership includes branding on the youth team's kit. This shirt sponsorship opportunity will be donated by LeoVegas Group to a local non-governmental organization (NGO), which will be selected through a popular vote by club members during a club meeting.

Stefan Nelson, LeoVegas Group CFO and Malta Managing Director, said "We are very proud to partner with Valletta FC, one of the most successful and popular clubs in Malta. Our Group has considered itself a partly Maltese company almost since its inception, and we are thrilled to collaborate with the capital's club to create exciting opportunities for fans, employees, and future talent alike. When two strong lions join forces, great things can happen!".

Claudio Grech, Valletta Football Club President, said "This partnership brings together two brands that share Malta's global reputation for excellence in gaming, entertainment, and sport. LeoVegas Group has become a world leader in mobile gaming while Valletta FC stands as Malta's largest football club. Both of us thrive on delivering excitement and engagement - whether through live football or immersive digital experiences. We also share a forward-looking vision that embraces technology and online communities to connect with our audiences. As LeoVegas Group continues to expand internationally, Valletta FC is equally determined to evolve into a regional football powerhouse, making this collaboration a natural and powerful alignment of ambition, innovation, and Maltese pride".



About Valletta Football Club

Valletta Football Club is one of Malta's most successful and storied football teams, representing the capital city of Valletta, and a major force in the Maltese Premier League. Established in 1943, the club has won 25 league titles, 14 FA Trophies, a record 13 Super Cups, a historic clean sweep unbeaten season in 1996-97, and the unique record-breaking six-trophy haul in 2000-01, making it a beacon of achievement in Maltese football. Known for its passionate supporters and enduring commitment to nurturing local talent, Valletta FC has also championed community engagement and social responsibility, leaving a lasting mark both on and off the pitch in Malta.

About LeoVegas Group

LeoVegas Group is a leading international igaming company with a clear vision to create the world's greatest igaming experience. The Group offers online casino, live casino, and sports betting via 9 brands in 10 jurisdictions. The Group continues to grow rapidly, currently employing over 1,900 people in Europe, including at its headquarters in Stockholm and operations hub in Malta. As one of the most innovative companies in the industry, the Group also invests and develops other igaming companies through its investment arm, LeoVentures. In 2022, LeoVegas Group became a subsidiary of the global entertainment company MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

