Havila Kystruten AS: Updated Compensation Adjustment under the Coastal Route Contract

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement dated 22 September 2025. Statistics Norway (SSB) and the Ministry of Transport has completed the review of the calculation basis for compensation adjustments under the coastal route contract. Following the review, SSB has published a revised time series forming the basis for further adjustments to contract revenues, as previously indicated.

The total effect of the review amounts to NOK 161 million, covering 2025 and prior years. Revised upwards from the initial correction of MNOK 76 announced in September. Of the total NOK 161 million, NOK 103 million relates to prior years, and NOK 58 million relates to 2025. The compensation adjustment was presented today and is expected to be paid out by the end of the year, subject to final approval in the balancing of the state budget for 2025.

The adjustment is a correction of the calculation basis and ensures that future compensation will be in accordance with the provisions of the contract. Expected compensation for 2026 is thus revised and estimated at NOK 426 million.

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114