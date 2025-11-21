GBG selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider to accelerate growth, streamline operations, and drive innovation

Powered by AWS, GBG will enhance efficiency, strengthen security, and expand AI-powered customer solutions

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GBG, the global identity technology business enabling safe and rewarding digital lives, has selected Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), as its preferred cloud provider to accelerate growth globally while simplifying operations, strengthening compliance, and unlocking new opportunities for innovation.

As part of the agreement, GBG will migrate workloads from multiple providers into AWS, streamlining its infrastructure and consolidating international operations. This will enhance GBG's efficiency, strengthen security and create a dynamic platform for faster product development and smarter solutions, ensuring the business is well-positioned to keep pace with evolving customer needs and regulatory demands globally. This follows GBG's launch earlier this year, of its all-in-one identity platform for fast, easy and safe business growth, GBG Go, as the company continues to prioritise innovation.

"At GBG, our mission is to make things simple for our customers, wherever they do business. Building on AWS as our preferred cloud provider gives us the stability, security, and global reach we need to achieve that. By consolidating our operations onto AWS, we can focus more of our energy on delivering innovation in the solutions our customers know and trust, while gaining efficiency and agility to help us grow at scale," said Gus Tomlinson, Chief Product and Technology Officer, GBG.

AWS's global reach and technical expertise were key factors in the decision. The migration also enables GBG to leverage AWS's innovation portfolio, including AI services such as Amazon Bedrock, along with access to AWS's Incubator and Innovation Services. These capabilities will enable GBG to further integrate AI within its solutions to enhance customer experience and improve performance.

"GBG plays a critical role in helping businesses around the world build trust through secure and reliable digital identity and address verification solutions. With the strength of AWS's infrastructure, advanced security, and industry-leading AI services, we're excited to help GBG push the boundaries of what's possible for their customers," said Miguel Alava, Director, Technology Sales, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

About GBG

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

We provide mission-critical services that protect against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

GBG is a publicly traded company (LSE: GBG). Find out more at www.gbg.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gbg-selects-aws-as-its-preferred-cloud-provider-to-accelerate-growth-streamline-operations-and-drive-innovation-302623345.html