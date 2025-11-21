In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it has today purchased 100,000 of its own ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 376.5p per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

The total voting rights figure of 42,740,800 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.