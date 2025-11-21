Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Safety Training Seminars proudly announces the opening of its newest BLS CPR Certification School at 1750 Howe Ave, Suite 355, Sacramento, CA 95825. This state-of-the-art training center expands the organization's commitment to providing high-quality, accessible life-saving education to healthcare providers, students, and community members throughout the Sacramento region.







Safety Training Seminars Opens A New BLS CPR Certification School in Sacramento, CA

The new Sacramento location offers convenient access for medical professionals and students from nearby institutions such as UC Davis School of Medicine, Samuel Merritt University, and Sacramento State's College of Health and Human Services. In addition, its central position near major healthcare hubs-including UC Davis Medical Center, Sutter Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center, and Mercy General Hospital-supports the ongoing demand for reliable, accredited BLS CPR certification.

Designed with modern training facilities and advanced manikin technology, the Howe Avenue school provides hands-on, instructor-led and blended learning options to meet the needs of busy healthcare workers. Safety Training Seminars has been serving California since 1989 and continues to uphold its reputation for professional instruction, consistent quality, and a supportive learning environment.

"We are excited to expand our services in Sacramento," said Laura Seidel, President of Safety Training Seminars. "This new training site allows us to better support medical professionals, students, and first responders with convenient access to essential CPR education. Our mission has always been to ensure that every provider feels confident and prepared to save a life."

The Sacramento center will offer BLS Certification, ACLS, PALS, First-aid, renewal courses, and additional life-support training programs throughout the week, allowing flexible scheduling for hospitals, clinics, dental offices, and allied health programs.

With this new location, Safety Training Seminars strengthens its long-standing commitment to improving community preparedness and supporting the region's growing healthcare network.

