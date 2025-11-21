Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission



21-Nov-2025 / 16:26 GMT/BST

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME:

Sterling Digital plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:

90 Jermyn Street, London, United Kingdom, SW1Y 6JD Phone Number: +44 (0) 20 3807 1698 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):

Guy Winterflood, Non-executive Chairman Stefan Paris Michaelides, Chief Executive Officer Ilya Klyachin, Independent Non-executive Director APPLICANT SECTOR:

Information Technology DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Sterling Digital plc was incorporated in England and Wales on 11 June 2025 for the purpose of establishing a Bitcoin mining business. The Company intends to locate modular, self-contained Bitcoin mining operations directly on stranded gas fields in the United States, providing the Company with a low-cost energy solution for its mining operations. The Company's objective is to deliver sustainable long-term capital growth for shareholders via: compounding Bitcoin exposure via cheapest-in-class mining; and

active management of the Company's Bitcoin reserves. Sterling Digital's strategy of utilising stranded natural gas to generate its electricity requirements enables the Company to produce Bitcoin at materially lower costs than comparable grid-connected miners, while simultaneously achieving ESG alignment by monetising gas resources that are otherwise flared as a by-product of the oil and gas industry. This model delivers both enhanced mining efficiency and a significant competitive cost advantage within the Bitcoin mining sector. The Company benefits from a highly experienced management team with proven track records across Bitcoin mining, energy management, fintech and capital markets. Their combined expertise spans modular mining deployments, power infrastructure, capital raising, and regulated crypto exchange operations. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:

149,640,000 of Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):

23.7% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Shareholder Pre-Admission (%) Post-Admission (%) Stefan Michaelides 31.3% 12.5% Dragan Jovanovic 31.3% 12.5% Jerome Keen 9.4% 9.8% BNY Melon 0.0% 9.5% Thomas Keen 4.2% 8.6% Vidacos Nominees 0.0% 8.4% Guy Winterflood 13.3% 6.0% Merlin Partners LLP 0.0% 5.8%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

None THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

28 November 2025 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

22 October 2025





