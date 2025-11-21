At the Yacht Club de Monaco Yachting Masterclass achieves IAMI certification

MONACO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new and significant achievement for the Yacht Club de Monaco. The Yachting Masterclass course at YCM's La Belle Classe Academy has been officially accredited by the International Association of Maritime Institutions (IAMI), the global authority which sets and guarantees professional maritime and yachting training standards. The announcement was made by YCM General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri at the diploma awards ceremony for the Yachting Masterclass's fifth year-class. "This certification is proof that our programmes now meet the high standards expected by professionals in the sector. It is a unique, internationally focused programme that provides a 360o view of the yachting industry. My warmest congratulations go to our 19 graduates, not only students but also professionals moving onto new careers, who represent 13 nations. By joining the La Belle Classe Academy alumni, your sights are firmly set on excellence and being ambassadors for a yachting industry that I want to be sustainable".

The course is designed for recent graduates, working professionals, crews looking to expand their skillset, and anyone in the yachting industry keen to gain an indepth understanding of this important sector. The balance between theory, practical experience and real-world insights is one of the programme's strengths. Participants report that they come out of the course better equipped to find their place in a competitive environment, where established norms and practices are not acquired automatically. "It's a high standard, well organised and inspiring course. The content is relevant and the overall experience exceeded expectations. It is perfect for anyone wanting to deepen their understanding of Yachting professions," says Yuliya Yakushenka, a 2025 graduate. For many the Yachting Masterclass is a springboard, as several who completed it have been given new responsibilities or specialised yachting-related roles, like Lenka Baranova from the 2021 year-class who is now a sales representative at the Yacht Toy Company. The IAMI certification complements other courses at the La Belle Classe Academy which is already RYA (Royal Yachting Association) accredited. It is directly in line with the collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative, the goal being to deliver internationally recognised diplomas, develop robust standards and professionalise those operating in the industry.

Launched five years ago, the Yachting Masterclass has already trained 151 students, and is now established as a must for those wanting an all-round comprehensive view of how the yachting industry operates. Spread over two months and 34 hours of instruction (in-person and online), it stands apart from other courses at YCM's training centre in that it covers all major aspects. These are as diverse as they are complementary and include the superyacht market, interior design, naval architecture, marketing, yacht management and classifications. Participants also learn how to recognise owners' expectations, understand yacht design principles, master yachting vocabulary and acquire the necessary seafaring skills to feel comfortable in the nautical environment.

