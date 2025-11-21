Inogen Alliance and Antea Group Launch Free Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Inogen Alliance and Associate Antea Group are pleased to announce the launch of a Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard, now offering free access to a selection of PFAS regulatory data. (Comprehensive and company-specific PFAS regulatory intelligence is available upon request.)

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) compounds are used across a wide range of industries and products, and in many cases, organizations are unaware of their presence within their operations or supply chains. Business risk related to PFAS typically arises from three connected challenges: tightening regulations, unidentified PFAS use, and the consequences of being unprepared. PFAS regulations are evolving rapidly across the world. For multinational organizations, differing regional requirements create significant compliance, operational, and reputational risks.

The dashboard builds on insights from the Inogen Alliance Global Remediation Working Group, which surveyed Associates across 97 countries on PFAS regulation. The survey revealed that 48% of countries currently regulate PFAS, with the United States having the most detailed and mature requirements. Antea Group's existing PFAS regulatory tracking tool was expanded to integrate U.S. data with global survey results, creating one centralized, comprehensive database. The new interface includes a dashboard that tracks new regulations by country and category and is updated monthly, along with a global heat map that highlights regulatory trends by geography.

"The benefit of the Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard is that it allows organizations with sites in multiple countries to understand PFAS regulations quickly and easily across all of their facilities, thus ensuring consistent compliance across locations," Annika Taylor, co-chair of the Inogen Alliance Remediation Working Group / Senior Consultant at Peter J. Ramsay & Associates.

"Regulatory expectations around PFAS are changing faster than many organizations can track," said Jason Lagowski, Senior Consultant and PFAS Service Line Lead at Antea Group USA. "What our clients need most is clarity - clarity on what has changed, how requirements differ by region, and where to prioritize action. The Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard delivers that clarity, helping organizations reduce uncertainty and make informed, proactive decisions."

Key features of the dashboard include:

Centralized, up-to-date PFAS regulatory information worldwide

Real-time tracking of new and pending regulatory actions

Comparative insights to support companies operating in multiple regions

Interpretation and context from local experts on how regulations are enforced

Access the free Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard here. For broader access to the full database - including real-time alerts, industry-specific insights, and support in evaluating business risk - contact our team.

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Antea Group?

AnteaGroup is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities, and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

