Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management 21-Nov-2025 / 16:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management DATE: November 21, 2025 Mr. Aydin Güler currently the Executive Vice President in charge of Finance and Treasury has decided to leave his position. Mr. Kemal Atil Özus will assume these responsibilities and shall become the Executive Vice President in charge of Finance and Treasury subject to completion of mandatory legal procedures and obtaining of all necessary regulatory approvals. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 409116 EQS News ID: 2234482 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

