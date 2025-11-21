HSG Laser Unveils "Store Pro" at Germany Open Day: Smart Storage, Boundless Future

HILDEN, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser successfully hosted its "Smart Storage, Boundless Future" Open Day at its Hilden showroom, marking the full European debut of the GH-Store Pro premium intelligent laser automation system. The system, which won the "International Highlight" Award from MM MaschinenMarkt at Blechexpo 2025, integrates smart storage, flexible production, and collaborative workflows, showcasing HSG Laser's latest advancements in smart manufacturing.

GH-Store Pro: The Intelligent Engine for System-Level Efficiency

As the centerpiece of the event, GH-Store Pro combines HSG's GH high-power laser cutting machines with the Store Pro automated storage system. Through a unified control platform, it connects loading, cutting, unloading, sorting, and storage into a fully integrated intelligent production line.

The GH series delivers dynamic cutting performance with 200 m/min rapid speed, 4.0G acceleration, and 7Hz low-pass filtering, while the AlphaT Plus control system enables functions such as visual edge detection and intelligent slag removal. Store Pro provides fully automated synchronized loading/unloading and vertical storage, achieving cycle times as short as 80 seconds. Its compact tower design supports up to 10 storage levels, boosting space utilization by over 70% and ensuring high efficiency within a minimized footprint.

Through seamless coordination between the two systems, GH-Store Pro automates material calling, path planning, and finished-part storage-achieving a leap from single-machine optimization to full line-level efficiency. "We developed GH-Store Pro to ensure customers gain real value from system-wide coordination - smarter processes, faster response, and higher ROI," said Paolo Musante, Product Expert at HSG Laser. "With its modular and scalable design, GH-Store Pro evolves with customer needs and provides a long-term upgrade path for the factory of the future."

Strengthening Local Presence: HSG Laser's European Strategy

"Customers are not just buying equipment-they are investing in uptime, service responsiveness, and long-term support," said Shawn Wang, the Vice President of HSG Global Sales. "Through localized warehousing, local teams, and local demonstration centers, we are building a truly end-to-end service capability for European customers. This is more than a product launch; it is the fulfillment of our long-term commitment."

With the deployment of GH-Store Pro in Europe, local manufacturers will be able to build production systems that are more efficient, more resilient, and less dependent on manual labor. Looking ahead, HSG Laser will continue working closely with partners to shape an open and sustainable smart-manufacturing ecosystem, driving productivity improvements through continuous innovation.

About HSG Laser

Founded in 2006, HSG Laser is a global leader in intelligent metal processing equipment, specializing in flat cutting, tube processing, bending, welding and automation system solutions. With business coverage in over 100 countries and regional centers in Europe, North America, Japan, India and Asia-Pacific, HSG Laser continues to drive global manufacturing upgrades through innovation and intelligent technologies.

