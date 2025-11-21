TOKYO, Japan, Nov 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that a team including DOCOMO employees, Meisaku Suzuki and Kenichiro Miyaki, won Gold Medal in the international competition "Jigsaw - Agile Community Rules Classification",*1 hosted on Kaggle,*2 one of the world's largest AI data science competition platforms. The competition was held from July 2025, and the team ranked 11th out of 2,445 participating teams.Mr. Suzuki has also been awarded the title of "Kaggle Master",*3 a distinction held by only about the top 1% of the approximately 200,000 active Kaggle competitors*4 worldwide.https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2025/images/1121_00_01.pngFrom left: Meisaku Suzuki, Kenichiro MiyakiKaggle is an online community and platform for data scientists and machine learning engineers, with over 27 million users.*3 It hosts competitions where participants apply cutting-edge algorithms to real-world problems and compete based on the accuracy of their solutions. This time, the competition focused on text classification under community rules. Participants were tasked with determining whether comments posted on the online forum Reddit*5 violated each community's guidelines, such as bans on advertising. The DOCOMO team addressed this challenge by leveraging multiple AI models to interpret the contextual nuances of both the rules and comments, achieving highly accurate predictions.DOCOMO is actively developing AI-driven technologies, including large language models and the big-data-based customer-insight engine "docomo Sense(R)".*6 Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to encourage employee participation in competitions as part of its commitment to nurturing data-science talent, while leveraging these skills and insights to deliver new value to customers.*1 https://www.kaggle.com/competitions/jigsaw-agile-community-rules*2 https://www.kaggle.com/*3 Kaggle ranks participants based on the number of medals earned; the second-highest rank, Kaggle Master, requires at least one gold medal and two silver medals.*4 As of November 21, 2025.*5 https://www.reddit.com/*6 https://ssw.web.docomo.ne.jp/marketing/strengths/sense/ (only in Japanese)docomo Sense(R) is a registered trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 91 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Under the slogan "Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness," DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.