Reykjavik, November 21, 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Iceland 15 Index, (Nasdaq Iceland: OMXI15), which will become effective at market open on Monday, December 1, 2025.

The following security will be added to the Index: Síldarvinnslan hf. (SVN).

The OMX Icleand 15 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded and largest securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December.

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following security will be removed from the Index: Skagi hf (SKAGI).

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

For more information, please refer to the Nasdaq Iceland 15 Index Methodology.

