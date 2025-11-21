Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19DHV | ISIN: CH0353945394 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
20.11.25 | 09:27
98,20 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
GATEGROUP HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GATEGROUP HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2025 18:34 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gategroup Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.: gategroup Successfully Upsizes and Reprices Term Loan B, Strengthening Financial Flexibility and Reducing Funding Costs

gategroup Holding AG ("gategroup") is pleased to announce the successful upsizing and repricing of its Term Loan B facilities. The company increased its euro denominated facility through a fully fungible add-on of EUR 215 million and its U.S. dollar denominated facility by USD 75 million, further strengthening the liquidity position and enhancing financial flexibility to support long-term growth.

The transaction was met with strong investor demand resulting in a margin reduction of 75 basis points to 350 basis points, a tighter outcome than initially anticipated.

"We are very pleased with the strong participation from both existing and new leading global institutional investors. Their support underscores the confidence in gategroup's performance, industry leadership, and strategic growth trajectory", said Urs Schwendinger, Group CFO.

Following the transaction, gategroup maintains a well-balanced capital structure and strong liquidity position, enabling the company to continue executing its strategy of growth, innovation and customer excellence across its global network, while also providing increased flexibility to efficiently address and refinance upcoming debt maturities.

For media and investor inquiries, please contact:
IR@gategroup.com
mediacontact@gategroup.com

About gategroup

gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup operates over 200 units in more than 60 countries, delivering culinary and retail excellence to passengers across all continents. Learn more at www.gategroup.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.