Cascale: How the Wood Furniture Scorecard Moves the Needle on Responsible Wood Sourcing

In this blog, Sustainable Furnishing Council's program director Angie Kenny discusses how the Wood Furniture Scorecard drives the furniture industry to make more responsible, transparent wood sourcing choices. Cascale acquired SFC key assets in September.

A walk through a furniture store may lead you to an eye-catching walnut mid-century console, a reclaimed ash dining table, or a sturdy white oak platform bed - each designed, manufactured, and sold to appeal to a certain consumer aesthetic.

But today's furniture consumers are beginning to look beyond the design, understanding that behind every piece of wood furniture is a forest somewhere in the world and a decision is made about how that forest is managed. These wood sourcing decisions affect more than just furniture buyers, as they have an impact on forest health and longevity.

That's why, eight years ago, the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) created the Wood Furniture Scorecard: to shine a light on those decisions, and to help move the home furnishings industry toward truly responsible wood sourcing.

This month, we released the 2025 Wood Furniture Scorecard, and the results tell an important story: Furniture retailers are standing firm in their commitment to responsible wood sourcing even as uncertain economic conditions might entice them to waiver in that commitment.

Purpose and Scope

The Wood Furniture Scorecard is a collaborative initiative between SFC and NWF that assesses furniture retailers on their wood sourcing policies and practices. The Scorecard evaluates over 100 North American furniture retailers on their annual wood sourcing policies, goals, and practices. Its aim is to promote transparency, accountability, and progress toward sustainable forestry and ethical supply chains in the furniture industry - the world's third-largest wood consumer.

The Scorecard is, at its core, an accountability tool. It empowers consumers to make informed choices, rewards companies that are making steady progress, and challenges the rest of the industry to move beyond incremental steps toward real, transformative change.

How it Works

Companies are assessed across three main areas: responsible wood sourcing policy, sourcing practices and performance, and any additional actions that promote public transparency (such as publishing detailed descriptions of wood sources on a company website).

In simple terms, the Scorecard asks retailers:

Do you have a clear, public policy for responsible wood sourcing, and are you implementing the policy? Are you prioritizing certified wood - especially Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) - and reclaimed wood? Are you transparent with your customers about where your wood comes from and how it is sourced?

Evaluations are based on publicly available data and direct company engagement. Retailers receive tailored recommendations to improve and implement their sourcing policies, helping them move from commitment to measurable action. Each year, companies can achieve "Top Score" or "High Score" status, and one company can achieve "Most Improved" status.

Key Updates for 2025

The 2025 edition continues its focus on encouraging and rewarding companies to set and publicly report targets, recognizing transparency as vital for industry accountability and progress.

Two Cascale member companies achieved high scores this year: Williams Sonoma Inc., achieving Top Score status, and Target, maintaining its High Score.

Why it Matters

As a public-facing tool, the scorecard encourages consumers to play a direct role in forest conservation. By choosing responsibly sourced wood furniture - especially products certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) - buyers can help protect forests, biodiversity, and local communities.

Further, Cascale's acquisition of key SFC assets means that this visibility travels far and wide, directly supporting this co-minded mission. SFC's tools strongly align with and support Cascale's impact pillars, helping the consumer goods industry collectively catalyze collective action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

View the Full Scorecard

