Samstag, 22.11.2025
Alaska entfesselt: Das 9 g/t Gold-Supervorkommen für eine $142-Billionen-Welt
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
21.11.25 | 15:29
1,280 Euro
-3,76 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,55009:00
Dow Jones News
21.11.2025 18:57 Uhr
286 Leser
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

21-Nov-2025 / 17:26 GMT/BST 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

21 November 2025 

Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  21 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         62,717 
 
Highest price paid per share:            119.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             115.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    116.7580p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,275,582 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,465,994 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,465,994 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      116.7580p                       62,717

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
471             117.40          08:00:39         00362342957TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              118.60          08:11:02         00362346324TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              118.60          08:11:02         00362346325TRLO1     XLON 
 
358             118.60          08:11:55         00362346638TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             117.80          08:11:55         00362346639TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             117.80          08:19:51         00362349489TRLO1     XLON 
 
304             117.80          08:19:51         00362349490TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             118.60          08:29:03         00362352625TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             118.60          08:29:13         00362352691TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             118.40          08:29:15         00362352696TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              118.60          08:51:29         00362360345TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             118.60          08:51:29         00362360346TRLO1     XLON 
 
138             118.60          08:51:29         00362360347TRLO1     XLON 
 
1796             118.80          08:51:31         00362360375TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             118.80          08:51:31         00362360376TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             119.20          08:51:41         00362360443TRLO1     XLON 
 
446             119.20          08:51:41         00362360444TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             118.40          09:00:43         00362365461TRLO1     XLON 
 
258             118.40          09:00:43         00362365462TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             118.00          09:14:47         00362374497TRLO1     XLON 
 
481             118.00          09:22:01         00362381230TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             118.00          09:22:01         00362381231TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              118.00          09:22:01         00362381232TRLO1     XLON 
 
1122             118.00          09:22:01         00362381233TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             117.60          09:33:16         00362391171TRLO1     XLON 
 
695             117.00          09:51:47         00362405188TRLO1     XLON 
 
1808             117.00          09:51:47         00362405189TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             116.40          09:51:50         00362405256TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             116.00          09:52:38         00362405795TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              116.80          10:00:02         00362410840TRLO1     XLON 
 
687             116.40          10:03:10         00362410996TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             116.00          10:18:34         00362411695TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             116.20          10:18:50         00362411717TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             116.40          10:18:50         00362411718TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             116.20          10:19:22         00362411731TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              116.60          10:23:05         00362411864TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             116.40          10:23:06         00362411866TRLO1     XLON 
 
688             116.20          10:35:13         00362412578TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             116.60          10:39:11         00362412733TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             117.00          10:42:53         00362412884TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             116.80          10:42:54         00362412885TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              117.00          10:52:24         00362413223TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             117.00          10:52:24         00362413224TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             117.00          10:52:24         00362413225TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              117.00          10:52:24         00362413226TRLO1     XLON 
 
1064             117.00          10:52:24         00362413227TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             117.40          10:56:49         00362413560TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              117.40          10:56:49         00362413561TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             117.00          10:57:40         00362413623TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             117.40          11:16:29         00362414444TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             117.40          11:16:29         00362414445TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             116.80          11:22:50         00362414753TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             116.60          11:30:09         00362415086TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              116.20          11:45:06         00362415742TRLO1     XLON 
 
798             116.20          11:47:43         00362415871TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             116.20          11:52:04         00362416056TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             116.00          12:05:37         00362416614TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             116.00          12:05:38         00362416616TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             116.00          12:12:52         00362416959TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             116.00          12:12:52         00362416960TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             116.00          12:12:55         00362416962TRLO1     XLON 
 
988             116.00          12:21:26         00362417496TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             116.00          12:21:26         00362417497TRLO1     XLON 
 
1364             116.00          12:21:27         00362417502TRLO1     XLON 
 
361             116.00          12:24:16         00362417651TRLO1     XLON 
 
361             116.00          12:28:57         00362417829TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             116.00          12:28:57         00362417830TRLO1     XLON 
 
692             116.00          12:28:57         00362417831TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             116.40          12:30:16         00362417922TRLO1     XLON
685             116.20          12:30:54         00362418007TRLO1     XLON 
 
698             116.60          12:43:08         00362418448TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             117.00          13:12:22         00362419599TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             117.00          13:12:22         00362419600TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             117.00          13:12:22         00362419601TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             117.00          13:12:22         00362419602TRLO1     XLON 
 
1071             117.00          13:12:22         00362419603TRLO1     XLON 
 
883             117.40          13:12:22         00362419604TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             117.00          13:35:37         00362420626TRLO1     XLON 
 
1155             117.00          13:35:37         00362420627TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             117.20          13:36:45         00362420668TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              117.20          13:36:45         00362420669TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             117.00          13:36:46         00362420671TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             117.00          14:05:06         00362422114TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             116.60          14:14:30         00362422685TRLO1     XLON 
 
691             116.80          14:18:49         00362422856TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             117.00          14:19:04         00362422866TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              117.00          14:19:04         00362422867TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             117.00          14:19:04         00362422868TRLO1     XLON 
 
742             117.00          14:19:04         00362422869TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             116.80          14:19:12         00362422877TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             116.80          14:19:19         00362422882TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             116.80          14:21:43         00362423084TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              116.80          14:22:12         00362423111TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             116.80          14:22:12         00362423112TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             116.80          14:25:42         00362423275TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             116.80          14:25:42         00362423276TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             116.60          14:28:50         00362423405TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             116.40          14:40:07         00362423997TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             116.40          14:40:07         00362423998TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              116.40          14:56:46         00362424954TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             116.40          14:56:46         00362424955TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             116.40          15:00:11         00362425114TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             117.00          15:20:02         00362426371TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             117.00          15:20:02         00362426372TRLO1     XLON 
 
265             117.00          15:20:02         00362426373TRLO1     XLON 
 
1999             117.00          15:20:02         00362426374TRLO1     XLON 
 
696             117.00          15:20:02         00362426375TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              116.40          15:32:14         00362427401TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             116.40          15:32:21         00362427415TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             116.40          15:32:38         00362427445TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             116.20          15:33:07         00362427470TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             116.20          15:33:21         00362427486TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             116.00          15:35:26         00362427712TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              116.00          15:36:01         00362427753TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             116.00          15:36:01         00362427754TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             116.00          15:36:33         00362427799TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             116.00          15:36:36         00362427806TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             116.00          15:36:36         00362427807TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             116.00          15:37:04         00362427895TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             116.00          15:37:04         00362427896TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             116.00          15:37:04         00362427897TRLO1     XLON 
 
698             116.00          15:37:57         00362427977TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             115.20          15:38:58         00362428087TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              115.00          15:39:06         00362428104TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             115.00          15:39:40         00362428145TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             116.00          15:50:22         00362429065TRLO1     XLON 
 
357             116.20          15:50:45         00362429079TRLO1     XLON 
 
299             116.20          15:50:45         00362429080TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             115.60          15:52:33         00362429222TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             115.20          15:53:22         00362429274TRLO1     XLON 
 
312             115.80          16:00:59         00362429800TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             115.60          16:07:11         00362430277TRLO1     XLON 
 
312             115.60          16:07:11         00362430278TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             115.40          16:17:14         00362431272TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 409119 
EQS News ID:  2234510 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2234510&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2025 12:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
