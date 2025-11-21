West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - News Media Group, Inc. and Lifestyle Expert Chassie Post partnered with top brands for this year's showcase of trending gifts and ideas during their nationwide Satellite Media Tour (SMT). The SMT reached local and national audiences across the country and was timed to precede the busy holiday shopping rush.

During the interviews, Chassie Post shared her must-have ideas to make the holidays smoother and stress-free, including: a tech upgrade designed as a healthier way to clean the home, an immersive entertainment system for the entire family, a financial hack to earn rewards while shopping, a perfect screen-free gift for children, and a video game the whole family will enjoy.

The interviews ensured savvy shoppers would know what to buy among the top gift picks this season. A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found below or by visiting InTheNews.TV.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3v8Y4mmqtdg

Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

The Levoit AERO cordless vacuum. Designed to make home cleaning effortless, combining advanced filtration, self-emptying dust bag, and tangle free brush for a healthier, low-maintenance cleaning experience.

The Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus projector. This turns any gathering into an unforgettable event - combining 4K PRO-UHD with Epson's all-new 3-chip 3LCD Triple Core Engine along with an adjustable stand and Sound by Bose technology, it delivers bright, vivid images up to 150-inches and immersive sound virtually anywhere.

Venmo Debit Card & Venmo Stash cash back rewards program. Make your money go further with the Venmo Debit Card - the easiest way to spend your Venmo balance anywhere and earn up to 5% cash back at your favorite retailers, restaurants, and rideshare services through their new rewards program Venmo Stash.

The Toniebox 2 - colorful audio player, for ages 1-9+, designed for their hands, powered by their choices, and built to help them grow. Toniebox 2 boosts independence and confidence as kids listen, play, and explore. They can dive into favorite stories and songs with an ever-growing crew of Tonie characters.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. This is the latest addition to the longstanding Sonic Racing franchise, allowing players to race across land, sea, air, and space while warping across new dimensions.

All the details and product links can be found on InTheNews.TV.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275464

SOURCE: Evertise AI PR