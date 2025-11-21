JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 October 2025 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 October 2025 $ 4.02

JZCP's NAV as at 31 October 2025 is $4.02 per share (30 September 2025: $4.04 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 October 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 165,733

Cash at bank and treasuries 77,195

Other receivables and prepayments 279

Total Assets 243,207

Liabilities

Other liabilities 728

Total liabilities 728

Net Asset Value 242,479

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.02