JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 October 2025 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31 October 2025
$ 4.02
JZCP's NAV as at 31 October 2025 is $4.02 per share (30 September 2025: $4.04 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 October 2025:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 165,733
Cash at bank and treasuries 77,195
Other receivables and prepayments 279
Total Assets 243,207
Liabilities
Other liabilities 728
Total liabilities 728
Net Asset Value 242,479
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.02