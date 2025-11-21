Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("CTI" or the "Company"), advises shareholders to vote online or by phone for the Company's upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada and the proxy cut-off time being Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PST, we strongly recommend that shareholders vote by internet or submit their vote by phone.

Detailed voting instructions are available on the proxy form, which can be found on the Company's website www.colouredtiescapital.com and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Registered holders will need to call Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 and request a control number before voting their Coloured Ties Capital Inc shares online at www.investorvote.com or submitting their vote by phone at 1-866-732-8683.

Shareholders who hold Coloured Ties shares in a brokerage account should contact their broker for details on how to submit their vote online.

ABOUT COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC.

Coloured Ties is a publicly traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. Coloured Ties' investment strategy is to invest early in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors that merit investment to advance promising ventures globally. Coloured Ties invests early-stage in promising projects, serving as the Founding or Early-Stage investor and providing investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

